CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 (PDF)

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 aims at providing elementary knowledge of the different aspects of the business to students. All the essential concepts for basic knowledge of business are included in the syllabus. We have provided here the syllabus in PDF format. Students must go through the full syllabus to know the course structure and assessment scheme for Class 9 Elements of Business in the new academic session 2021-2022.

Check CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 (Code - 154):

Marks: 100 3 Hours

Theory: 70 Marks

Practical/ Project: 30 Marks

Unit Marks I Fundamentals of Business Activities 20 II Operative Activities in Business 20 III Steps Involved in Establishing Business 15 IV Fundamental Areas of Business 15 Practical / Project 30 Total 100

Also Read: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2021-2022 (All Subjects)

UNIT – I: Fundamentals of Business Activities

(a) Characteristics of Business Activities

(b) Business as an Activity – How it is different from

(i) Profession

(ii) Employment

(c) Characteristics of vocational activities

(d) Factors affecting business

(i) Economic

(ii) Social

(iii) Political

UNIT – II: Operative Activities in Business

(a) Industry – concept

(b) Commerce – concept

(c) Industry – Characteristics, Types and Nature

(d) Commerce

(i) Banking

(ii) Insurance

(iii) Transportation

(iv) Trade

UNIT – III: Steps Involved in Establishing Business

(a) Nature & forms of Business Organization

(b) Sole Proprietorship – meaning and features

(c) Partnership – meaning, features and types

UNIT – IV: Fundamental Areas of Business

(a) Finance – Meaning

(b) Marketing – Meaning

(c) Human Resources – Meaning

GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL

Project/chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten.

The project will be evaluated on the following parameters:

→ Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus (20 Marks)

→ Viva (10 Marks)

This full syllabus can be saved in PDF by clicking on the following link:

Important* CBSE Class 9 students may check the full-fledged study package that includes essential and important study resources for all subjects of class 9. This all-in-one study package is provided here absolutely free. Click on the following link to access the complete study material and take the benefit to score high marks in your CBSE Class 9 Exam 2021-2022.

CBSE Class 9 Best Study Material for 2021-2022 Session