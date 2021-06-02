CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 (PDF)

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 can be downloaded from here in PDF format. Check this syllabus to know the latest course structure for the new academic session. 

Created On: Jun 2, 2021 18:30 IST
CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 aims at providing elementary knowledge of the different aspects of the business to students. All the essential concepts for basic knowledge of business are included in the syllabus. We have provided here the syllabus in PDF format. Students must go through the full syllabus to know the course structure and assessment scheme for Class 9 Elements of Business in the new academic session 2021-2022.

Check CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 (Code - 154):

Marks: 100 3 Hours

Theory: 70 Marks

Practical/ Project: 30 Marks

Unit

 

 Marks

I

Fundamentals of Business Activities

20

II

Operative Activities in Business

20

III

Steps Involved in Establishing Business

15

IV

Fundamental Areas of Business

15

 

Practical / Project

30

 

Total

100

UNIT – I: Fundamentals of Business Activities

(a) Characteristics of Business Activities

(b) Business as an Activity – How it is different from

(i) Profession

(ii) Employment

(c) Characteristics of vocational activities

(d) Factors affecting business

(i) Economic

(ii) Social

(iii) Political

UNIT – II: Operative Activities in Business

(a) Industry – concept

(b) Commerce – concept

(c) Industry – Characteristics, Types and Nature

(d) Commerce

(i) Banking

(ii) Insurance

(iii) Transportation

(iv) Trade

UNIT – III: Steps Involved in Establishing Business

(a) Nature & forms of Business Organization

(b) Sole Proprietorship – meaning and features

(c) Partnership – meaning, features and types

UNIT – IV: Fundamental Areas of Business

(a) Finance – Meaning

(b) Marketing – Meaning

(c) Human Resources – Meaning

GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL

Project/chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten.

The project will be evaluated on the following parameters:  

→ Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus (20 Marks)

→ Viva (10 Marks)

This full syllabus can be saved in PDF by clicking on the following link:

Download CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022

