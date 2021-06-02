CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 (PDF)
CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 can be downloaded from here in PDF format. Check this syllabus to know the latest course structure for the new academic session.
CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 aims at providing elementary knowledge of the different aspects of the business to students. All the essential concepts for basic knowledge of business are included in the syllabus. We have provided here the syllabus in PDF format. Students must go through the full syllabus to know the course structure and assessment scheme for Class 9 Elements of Business in the new academic session 2021-2022.
Check CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 (Code - 154):
Marks: 100 3 Hours
Theory: 70 Marks
Practical/ Project: 30 Marks
Unit
Marks
I
Fundamentals of Business Activities
20
II
Operative Activities in Business
20
III
Steps Involved in Establishing Business
15
IV
Fundamental Areas of Business
15
Practical / Project
30
Total
100
UNIT – I: Fundamentals of Business Activities
(a) Characteristics of Business Activities
(b) Business as an Activity – How it is different from
(i) Profession
(ii) Employment
(c) Characteristics of vocational activities
(d) Factors affecting business
(i) Economic
(ii) Social
(iii) Political
UNIT – II: Operative Activities in Business
(a) Industry – concept
(b) Commerce – concept
(c) Industry – Characteristics, Types and Nature
(d) Commerce
(i) Banking
(ii) Insurance
(iii) Transportation
(iv) Trade
UNIT – III: Steps Involved in Establishing Business
(a) Nature & forms of Business Organization
(b) Sole Proprietorship – meaning and features
(c) Partnership – meaning, features and types
UNIT – IV: Fundamental Areas of Business
(a) Finance – Meaning
(b) Marketing – Meaning
(c) Human Resources – Meaning
GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL
Project/chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten.
The project will be evaluated on the following parameters:
→ Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus (20 Marks)
→ Viva (10 Marks)
This full syllabus can be saved in PDF by clicking on the following link:
Download CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022
