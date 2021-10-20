CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus for Terms 1 and 2: Download in PDF

CBSE Revised Syllabus for Class 9th Painting for the 2021-2022 session is provided here. The term-wise syllabus is provided here in PDF format. Students must go through the the complete syllabus to know the structure of theory and practical examination. List of chapter-wise topics is mentioned separately for term 1 and term 2. Start your exam preparations according to the latest syllabus to score high marks in your Painting paper.
CBSE Class 9 Painting (Code 049) Revised Course Structure 2021-22:
Theory: Total Marks - 30
Term-I: 15 Marks
UNIT- I: Fundamentals of Visual Arts (The Elements) (8 Marks)
UNIT-II: Methods and Materials of Painting (7 Marks)
Understanding and appropriate use of:
(i) Tools,
(ii) Painting Materials - Poster Colours, Water Colours, Oil Pastels and Pencils
Term-II: 15 Marks
UNIT-III: Story of Indian Art 7 Marks
(i) Appreciation of Indian Art covering selected paintings, sculptures and architectural glimpses:
a) Paintings :
(i) Ulizard’s Dance (Bhimbethaka)
b) Sculptures
(i) Yaksha – Yakshi at R.B.I. New Delhi (done by Ramkinker Vaij)
c) Architecture
(i) Sun Temple (Konark, Odisha)
Unit-IV 8 Marks
Indian Folk Art –
Paintings, Floor decoration, Alpana, Rangoli and Mandana
Practical and Internal Assessment
Term-I: 35 Marks
Still Life - 25 Marks
(a) Accurate drawing with proper composition of objects. 5 Marks
(b) Compositional arrangement with due emphasis on the subject-matter. 5 Marks
(c) Treatment of medium with an appropriate colour scheme in still life. 5 Marks
(d) Originality, creativity and overall expression. 10 Marks
Internal Assessment: 10 Marks
I. Periodic Tests
5 marks
II. Portfolio -Portfolio will consist of 5 best work of sketches, still life And painting compositions done during the year.
5 marks
Term-II: 35 Marks
Still Life - 25 Marks
(e) Accurate drawing with proper composition of objects. 5 marks
(f) Compositional arrangement with due emphasis on the subject-matter. 5 marks
(g) Treatment of medium with an appropriate colour scheme in still life. 5 marks
(h) Originality, creativity and overall expression. 10 marks
Internal Assessment: 10 Marks
I. Periodic Tests
5 marks
II. Portfolio -Portfolio will consist of 5 best work of sketches, still life And painting compositions done during the year.
5 marks
