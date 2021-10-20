CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus for Terms 1 and 2: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9th Painting Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 and Term 2 can be downloaded from this article in PDF. This is the revised syllabus which the board released for the new assessment scheme for CBSE Class 9th.

CBSE Revised Syllabus for Class 9th Painting for the 2021-2022 session is provided here. The term-wise syllabus is provided here in PDF format. Students must go through the the complete syllabus to know the structure of theory and practical examination. List of chapter-wise topics is mentioned separately for term 1 and term 2. Start your exam preparations according to the latest syllabus to score high marks in your Painting paper.

CBSE Class 9 Painting (Code 049) Revised Course Structure 2021-22:

Theory: Total Marks - 30

Term-I: 15 Marks

UNIT- I: Fundamentals of Visual Arts (The Elements) (8 Marks)

UNIT-II: Methods and Materials of Painting (7 Marks)

Understanding and appropriate use of:

(i) Tools,

(ii) Painting Materials - Poster Colours, Water Colours, Oil Pastels and Pencils

Term-II: 15 Marks

UNIT-III: Story of Indian Art 7 Marks

(i) Appreciation of Indian Art covering selected paintings, sculptures and architectural glimpses:

a) Paintings :

(i) Ulizard’s Dance (Bhimbethaka)

b) Sculptures

(i) Yaksha – Yakshi at R.B.I. New Delhi (done by Ramkinker Vaij)

c) Architecture

(i) Sun Temple (Konark, Odisha)

Unit-IV 8 Marks

Indian Folk Art –

Paintings, Floor decoration, Alpana, Rangoli and Mandana

Practical and Internal Assessment

Term-I: 35 Marks

Still Life - 25 Marks

(a) Accurate drawing with proper composition of objects. 5 Marks

(b) Compositional arrangement with due emphasis on the subject-matter. 5 Marks

(c) Treatment of medium with an appropriate colour scheme in still life. 5 Marks

(d) Originality, creativity and overall expression. 10 Marks

Internal Assessment: 10 Marks

I. Periodic Tests 5 marks II. Portfolio -Portfolio will consist of 5 best work of sketches, still life And painting compositions done during the year. 5 marks

Term-II: 35 Marks

Still Life - 25 Marks

(e) Accurate drawing with proper composition of objects. 5 marks

(f) Compositional arrangement with due emphasis on the subject-matter. 5 marks

(g) Treatment of medium with an appropriate colour scheme in still life. 5 marks

(h) Originality, creativity and overall expression. 10 marks

Internal Assessment: 10 Marks

I. Periodic Tests 5 marks II. Portfolio -Portfolio will consist of 5 best work of sketches, still life And painting compositions done during the year. 5 marks

You can also download the above syllabus in PDF by clicking on the following link:

