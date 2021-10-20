Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus for Terms 1 and 2: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9th Painting Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 and Term 2 can be downloaded from this article in PDF. This is the revised syllabus which the board released for the new assessment scheme for CBSE Class 9th.

CBSE Class 9 Painting Revised Syllabus 2021-2022

CBSE Revised Syllabus for Class 9th Painting for the 2021-2022 session is provided here. The term-wise syllabus is provided here in PDF format. Students must go through the the complete syllabus to know the structure of theory and practical examination. List of chapter-wise topics is mentioned separately for term 1 and term 2. Start your exam preparations according to the latest syllabus to score high marks in your Painting paper.

CBSE Class 9 Painting (Code 049) Revised Course Structure 2021-22:

Theory: Total Marks - 30

Term-I: 15 Marks

UNIT- I: Fundamentals of Visual Arts (The Elements) (8 Marks) 

UNIT-II: Methods and Materials of Painting (7 Marks) 

Understanding and appropriate use of:

(i) Tools,

(ii) Painting Materials - Poster Colours, Water Colours, Oil Pastels and Pencils

Term-II: 15 Marks

UNIT-III: Story of Indian Art 7 Marks

(i) Appreciation of Indian Art covering selected paintings, sculptures and architectural glimpses:

a) Paintings :

(i) Ulizard’s Dance (Bhimbethaka)

b) Sculptures

(i) Yaksha – Yakshi at R.B.I. New Delhi (done by Ramkinker Vaij)

c) Architecture

(i) Sun Temple (Konark, Odisha)

Unit-IV 8 Marks

Indian Folk Art –

Paintings, Floor decoration, Alpana, Rangoli and Mandana  

Practical and Internal Assessment

Term-I: 35 Marks

Still Life - 25 Marks 

(a) Accurate drawing with proper composition of objects. 5 Marks

(b) Compositional arrangement with due emphasis on the subject-matter. 5 Marks 

(c) Treatment of medium with an appropriate colour scheme in still life. 5 Marks 

(d) Originality, creativity and overall expression. 10 Marks

Internal Assessment: 10 Marks 

I. Periodic Tests

5 marks

II. Portfolio -Portfolio will consist of 5 best work of sketches, still life And painting compositions done during the year.

5 marks

Term-II: 35 Marks

Still Life - 25 Marks 

(e) Accurate drawing with proper composition of objects. 5 marks

(f) Compositional arrangement with due emphasis on the subject-matter. 5 marks

(g) Treatment of medium with an appropriate colour scheme in still life. 5 marks

(h) Originality, creativity and overall expression. 10 marks

Internal Assessment: 10 Marks

I. Periodic Tests

5 marks

II. Portfolio -Portfolio will consist of 5 best work of sketches, still life And painting compositions done during the year.

5 marks

You can also download the above syllabus in PDF by clicking on the following link:

CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1 & Term 2)

 

Check the old syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Painting from the following link to understand the division of topics for the new assessment scheme:

CBSE Class 9 Painting OLD Syllabus 2021-2022 (Released on 31st March)

