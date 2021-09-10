CBSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus for Terms 1 and 2: Download in PDF

Check here the CBSE Class 9th Computer Applications Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 and Term 2. This CBSE Revised Syllabus is available here for download in PDF.

The Revised CBSE Syllabus for Class 9th Computer Applications for the current academic session 2021-2022 is provided here. This syllabus is according to the new assessment scheme that includes the course curriculum details for Term 1 and Term 2. Download the new Term-wise CBSE Class 9th Computer Applications Syllabus in PDF.

Computer Applications CLASS IX (Code 165) (2021-22)

Learning Outcomes

1. Ability to familiarise with basics of computers.

2. Ability to navigate the file system.

3. Ability to create and edit documents, spread sheets, and presentations.

4. Ability to perform basic data manipulation using spread sheets and use Indian languages in documents.

5. Ability to send and receive emails, follow email etiquette, and communicate over the internet.

6. Ability to create and upload videos.

7. Ability to safely and correctly use websites, social networks, chat sites, and email.

Distribution of Marks and Periods (TERM I + TERM II)

TERM I

Sr No. Unit Name Marks 1. Cyber safety 15 2. Office Tools - I 10

Unit 2: Cyber-safety

• Safely browsing the web and using social networks: identity protection, proper usage of passwords, privacy, confidentiality of information, cyber stalking, reporting cybercrimes

• Safely accessing websites: viruses and malware , adware

Unit 3: Office tools -1

• Introduction to a word processor: create and save a document.

• Edit and format text: text style (B, I, U), font type, font size, text colour, alignment of text. Format paragraphs with line and/or paragraph spacing. Add headers and footers, numbering pages, grammar and spell check utilities, subscript and superscript, insert symbols, use print preview, and print a document.

• Insert pictures, change the page setting, add bullets and numbering, borders and shading, and insert tables – insert/delete rows and columns, merge and split cells.

• Use auto-format, track changes, review comments, use of drawing tools, shapes and mathematical symbols.

• Presentation tool: understand the concept of slide shows, basic elements of a slide, different types of slide layouts, create and save a presentation, and learn about the different views of a slide set – normal view, slide sorter view and hand-outs.

TERM II

Sr No. Unit Name Marks 1. Basics of Information Technology 15 2. Office Tools - II 10

Unit 1: Basics of Information Technology

• Computer Systems: characteristics of a computer, components of a computer system – CPU, memory, storage devices and I/O devices

• Memory: primary (RAM and ROM) and secondary memory

• Storage devices: hard disk, CD ROM, DVD, pen/flash drive, memory stick

• I/O devices: keyboard, mouse, monitor, printer, scanner, web camera

• Types of software: system software (operating system, device drivers), application software including mobile applications

• Computer networking: Type of networks: PAN, LAN, MAN, WAN, wired/wireless communication, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cloud computers (private/public)

• Multimedia: images, audio, video, animation

Unit 3: Office Tools – II

Presentation tool

• Edit and format a slide: add titles, subtitles, text, background, and watermark, headers and footers, and slide numbers.

• Insert pictures from files, create animations, add sound effects, and rehearse timings.

Spreadsheets

• Spreadsheets: concept of a worksheet and a workbook, create and save a worksheet.

• Working with a spreadsheet: enter numbers, text, date/time, series using auto fill; edit and format a worksheet including changing the colour, size, font, alignment of text; insert and delete cells, rows and columns. Enter a formula using the operators (+,-,*, /), refer to cells, and print a worksheet.

• Use simple statistical functions: SUM (), AVERAGE (), MAX (), MIN (), IF () (without compound statements); embed charts of various types: line, pie, scatter, bar and area in a worksheet.

Suggested Lab Exercises

• Browser settings for a secure connection

• Working with the operating system: Navigation of the file system using a mouse and keyboard.

• Word processing: create a text document; create a letter, report, and greeting card.

• Create a text document with figures in it. It should describe a concept taught in another course.

• Discuss the following in a text document about the basic organisation of a computer: CPU, memory, input/output devices, hard disk.

• Create a text document in an Indian language other than English.

• Create a presentation.

• Create a presentation with animation.

• Include existing images/ pictures in a presentation.

• Animate pictures and text with sound effects in a presentation

• Create a simple spreadsheet and perform the following operations: min, max, sum, and average.

• Create different types of charts using a spreadsheet: line, bar, area and pie.

Breakup of marks for the Practicals:

Old CBSE Syllabus of Class 9th Computer Applications is also provided here for understanding the changes made to the syllabus and know which chapters have been retained in the revised syllabus and which one are removed. Link to the old syllabus is given below:

