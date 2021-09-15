CBSE Class 9th Maths Important MCQs from Chapter 12 - Heron’s Formula (with Answers)

Get here MCQs for CBSE Class 9 Maths Chapter 12 Heron’s Formula. These MCQs are based on important concepts from the chapter. So, prepare these questions for the upcoming CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-22.

MCQ Questions & Answers from CBSE Class 9 Maths Chapter 7 Heron's Formula are given below:

1. The sides of a triangle are 3 cm, 4 cm and 5 cm. Its area is:

a) 15 cm2

b) 12 cm2

c) 9 cm2

d) 6 cm2

Answer: d)

2. The area of ΔABC is:

a) 20 cm2

b) 10 cm2

c) 4√5 cm2

d) 2√5 cm2

Answer: d)

3. The area of a triangular sign board of sides 5 cm, 12 cm and 13 cm is:

a) 60 cm2

b) 30 cm2

c) 12 cm2

d) 65/2 cm2

Answer: b)

4. The sides of a triangle are in a ratio of 25:14:12 and its perimeter is 510 m. The greatest side of the triangle is:

a) 270 m

b) 250 m

c) 170 m

d) 120 m

Answer: b)

5. The perimeter of a right triangle is 60 cm and its hypotenuse is 26 cm. The other two sides of the triangle are:

a) 26 cm, 8 cm

b) 25 cm, 9 cm

c) 24 cm, 10 cm

d) 20 cm, 14 cm

Answer: c)

6. The area of the quadrilateral ABCD in the adjoining figure is:

a) 14.8 cm2

b) 15 cm2

c) 15.2 cm2

d) 16.4 cm2

Answer: c)

7. The area of trapezium in the adjoining figure is:

a) 286 m2

b) 296 m2

c) 306 m2

d) 316 m2

Answer: c)

8. The area of the quadrilateral ABCD in the adjoining figure is:

a) 57 cm2

b) 95 cm2

c) 102 cm2

d) 114 cm2

Answer: d)

9. When the sum of squares of two sides of a triangle is equal to the square of the length of the third side, then it is called a:

a) Scalene triangle

b) Right triangle

c) Isosceles triangle

d) Equilateral triangle

Answer: b)

10. The perimeter of an equilateral triangle is 60 m. The area is:

a) 10√3 m2

b) 15√3 m2

c) 20√3 m2

d) 100√3 m2

Answer: d)

11. The area of an equilateral triangle with side 2√3 cm is:

a) 5.196 cm2

b) 3.496 cm2

c) 1.732 cm2

d) 0.866 cm2

Answer: a)

12. The length of each side of an equilateral triangle having an area of 9√3cm2 is:

a) 4 cm

b) 6 cm

c) 8 cm

d) 36 cm

Answer: b)

13. The sides of a triangle are 35 cm, 54 cm and 61 cm, respectively. The length of its longest altitude is:

a) 10√5 cm

b) 16√5 cm

c) 24√5 cm

d) 28 cm

Answer: c)

14. The area of an isosceles triangle having base 2 cm and the length of one of the equal sides 4 cm, is

Answer: c)

15. The edges of a triangular board are 6 cm, 8 cm and 10 cm. The cost of painting it at the rate of 9 paise per cm2 is:

a) Rs. 2.00

b) Rs. 2.16

c) Rs. 2.48

d) Rs. 3.00

Answer: b)

