CBSE Class 9 Maths Circles MCQs with Answers, Download in PDF

Circles Class 9 MCQs: Download here Multiple Choice Questions and Answers for Class 9 Maths Chapter 9, Circles. All questions are important for the upcoming annual exams.

Class 9 Maths MCQs Chapter 9: Students preparing for the CBSE Class 9 Maths Annual Exam 2023-24 can take advantage of the important Multiple Choice Questions available at jagranjosh.com. With the implementation of the new exam pattern, MCQs have become an important part of the CBSE Class 9 Mathematics exam. Almost 20-30% of the questions in the annual exam will be of select response type. Questions provided by Jagran Josh will be immensely helpful in the revision of important concepts and effectively preparing for the exams.

In this article, you will get MCQs for CBSE Class 9 Maths Chapter - Circles. All questions are prepared by subject matter experts and are based on the latest syllabus. All questions are provided with answers. Students can check and download all questions and answers in PDF and refer to them for quick revision and preparation for the upcoming CBSE Class 9 Maths Annual Exam 2023-24.

MCQs for CBSE Class 9 Circles

1. In the figure, if ∠ACB = 50°, then ∠OAB is

(a) 50°

(b) 40°

(c) 90°

(d) 100°

Ans. (b) 40°

2. In the figure, quadrilateral PQRS is cyclic. If ∠P= 80°, then what is the value of ∠R?

(a) 30°

(b) 40°

(c) 100°

(d) 60°

Ans. (c) 100°

3. In the given figure, O is the centre of the circle. If OA = 5 cm and OC = 3 cm, then find the length of AB.

(a) 7 cm

(b) 9 cm

(c) 8 cm

(d) 10 cm

Ans. (c) 8 cm

4. Two concentric circles with centre O have A, B, C and D as points of intersection with a line l as shown in the figure. IfAD =12 cm and BC = 8 cm, find the length of AB and CD.

(a) 4 cm

(b) 6 cm

(c) 10 cm

(d) 2 cm

Ans. (d) 2 cm

5. In the figure, ΔABC is equilateral. Find ∠BDC and ∠BEC.

(a) 600, 1100

(b) 500, 1200

(c) 600, 1200

(d) 700, 1300

Ans. (c) 600, 1200

Download CBSE Class 9 Maths MCQs for Chapter - Circles in PDF

Also check: