CBSE Class 9 Maths Statistics MCQs with Answers, Download in PDF

Statistics Class 9 MCQs: Check MCQs with answers for Class 9 Maths Chapter 12, Statistics. These questions are important for the CBSE Class 9 Maths Annual Exam 2023-24.

Class 9 Maths MCQs Chapter 12: MCQs for CBSE Class 9 Maths Chapter 12 - Statistics are provided in this article for students to practice and enhance their understanding of the chapter. These MCQs cover all the important concepts from the chapter that will help you in a quick and effective revision of the chapter for the upcoming CBSE Class 9 Maths Annual Exam 2023-24. By practising these MCQs, students can identify their strengths and weaknesses, and gain confidence in their ability to solve problems related to statistics. All questions and answers are also available here in downloadable format. Check and use this set of practice questions by subject experts to increase your chances of securing a high score in your Mathematics exam.

MCQs for CBSE Class 9 Statistics

1. The marks obtained by 17 students in a mathematics test (out of 100) are given below :

98, 82, 100, 100, 96, 65, 82, 76, 79, 90, 41, 64, 72, 68, 66, 48, 49.

The range of the data is :

(a) 59

(b) 54

(c) 90

(d) 100

Answer: (b) 54

2. The class-mark of the class 120-160 is :

(a) 130

(b) 135

(c) 140

(d) 145

Answer: (c) 140

3. In a frequency distribution, the mid value of a class is 10 and the width of the class is 6. The lower limit of the class is :

(a) 6

(b) 7

(c) 8

(d) 12

Answer: (B) 7

4. In the class intervals 10-20, 20-30, 30-40, the number 30 is included in :

(a) 30-40

(b) 20-30

(c) both the intervals

(d) none of these

Answer: (A) 30-40

5. The width of each of five continuous classes in a frequency distribution is 5 and the lower class limit of the lowest class limit of the lowest class is 10. The upper class limit of the highest class is:

(a) 35

(b) 15

(c) 25

(d) 40

Answer: (a) 35

Download CBSE Class 9 Maths MCQs for Statistics in PDF (Link to be updated)

Also check: