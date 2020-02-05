CBSE 9th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 6 Lines and Angles with Answers

MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter 6: Lines and Angles are based on the important theories and concepts involved in the chapter. All the questions are provided with answers. Students can practice these questions to recall what they have prepared in the chapter. Solve all the questions to assess your preparation level and work on your weak areas.

MCQs from CBSE Class 9 Maths Chapter 6Lines and Angles are given below:

1. Value of x in the figure below is:

a) 20o

b) 40o

c) 80o

d) 160o

Answer: (b)

2. If two complementary angles are in the ratio 13 : 5, then the angles are:

a) 13xo, 5xo

b) 25o, 65o

c) 65o, 25o

d) 65o, 35o

Answer: (c)

3. The diagonals of the rectangle ABCD intersect at O. If ∠COD = 78°, then ∠OAB is:

a) 35o

b) 51o

c) 70o

d) 110o

Answer: (b)

4. If AB = x + 3, BC = 2x and AC = 4x – 5, then for what value of ‘x’, B lies on AC?

a) 2

b) 3

c) 5

d) 8

Answer: (d)

5. In the given figure, find the value of x:

a) 40o

b) 50o

c) 60o

d) 80o

Answer: (b)

6. In the given figure, if the angles a and b are in the ratio 2 : 3, then angle c is:

a) 90o

b)126o

c) 144o

d) Obtuse angle

Answer: (c)

7. In the given figure, ∠1 = ∠2 then the measurements of ∠3 and ∠4 are:

a) 58o, 61o

b) 61o, 61o

c) 119o, 61o

d) 119o, 119o

Answer: (d)

8. In the figure, if x, y and z are exterior angles of ΔABC then x + y + z is:

a) 90o

b) 180o

c) 270o

d) 360o

Answer: (d)

9. In the figure, p || q. The value of x is:

a) 35o

b) 55o

c) 70o

d) 110o

Answer: (b)

10. In the given figure, if ∠ AOC = 50° then (∠AOD + ∠COB) is equal to:

a) 100o

b) 130o

c) 140o

d) 260o

Answer: (d)

11. In the given figure, ABCD is a rectangle in which ∠APB = 100°. The value of x is:

a) 40o

b) 50o

c) 60o

d) 70o

Answer: (b)

12. In the given figure, AB || CD then value of x is:

a) 45o

b) 60o

c) 90o

d) 105o

Answer: a)

13. In the given figure, PQ || RS and ∠ACS = 127°, ∠BAC is:

a) 50o

b) 53o

c) 77o

d) 107o

Answer: (c)

14. In figure, AB || ED, the value of x is:

a) 26o

b) 36o

c) 54o

d) 62o

Answer: (a)

15. In the given figure, if AOB is a line then the measure of ∠BOC, ∠COD and ∠DOA respectively are:

a) 36o, 54o, 90o

b) 36o, 90o, 54o

c) 90o, 36o, 54o

d) 90o, 54o, 36o

Answer: (a)

All the questions provided above are also made available in PDF format. Students can easily download these questions to practice them later in offline mode. Link to download the questions is given below:

