CBSE Class 9 Maths 2024 Competency Based Questions Answers, PDF Download

Class 9 Maths Competency Test Items: Here, students will get CBSE assessment questions with high competency level. The answer keys are provided along with the CBSE Class 9 Maths competency based questions for 2023-24 Class 9 exams.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Competency Based Questions: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in accordance with the new National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), has adopted Competency Based Education. CBSE is now taking steps towards the competency based learning and dropping the primitive way of rote learning.

CBSE, in collaboration with the Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS) and the Australian Council for Education Research (ACER), has developed resource material for the students in Classes 6 to 10. These Curriculum-Aligned Aligned Competency Based Test Items for Class 9 will help in the competency based evaluation in Maths, Science and English.

CBSE Class 9 students should know how the Competency Based Questions (CBQs) will look and what they require in their solution to get full marks. Here, students will be able to check and download the CBSE Class 9 Maths CBQs along with their answer key chapter-wise.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Competency Based Questions: Chapter-Wise

In the table below are the Class 9 competency-based questions along with the answer key for mathematics. These CBQs are designed by the CBSE in collaboration with SAS and ACER and are thus effective for the final examination. Students can directly download their PDF from the link below.

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2024

Knowing the syllabus is very important for students as well as for teachers. A syllabus is a tracker and a road map that guides the completion of studies on time with complete effectiveness. Students of CBSE Class 9 can download the subject-wise syllabus for the academic year 2023–24 from the link below.

How to Download Class 9 Maths Competency Based Test Items PDF

The CBSE Class 9 Competency Based Questions are available on the official website of CBSE cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can visit the website and download the CBSE Maths competency-based assessments for classes 6 to 10 from the CBSE resources section.

