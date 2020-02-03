CBSE 9th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 4 Linear Equations in Two Variables with Answers

Class 9th students of CBSE board should be well prepared to answer the objective type questions in the upcoming Class 9 Maths Exam as these questions will weigh to 25% of the total marks. To help students in making easy preparations, we are providing the MCQs for class 9 NCERT Maths. In this article, you will get the MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter 4: Linear Equations in Two Variables. Answers of all questions are also provided here. Solve all the questions thoroughly to polish your concepts and get an edge over others in the final exam.

MCQs from CBSE Class 9 Maths Chapter 4 Linear Equations in Two Variables are given below:

1. The linear equation 4x – 10y = 14 has:

a) A unique solution

b) Two solutions

c) Infinitely many solutions

d) No solutions

Answer: (c)

2. Find the number of solutions of the following pair of linear equations. x + 2y – 8 = 0 and 2x + 4y = 16:

a) 0

b) 1

c) 2

d) Infinite

Answer: (d)

3. If (2, 0) is a solution of the linear equation 2x +3y = k, then the value of k is:

a) 4

b) 6

c) 5

d) 2

Answer: (a)

4. The graph of the linear equation 2x +3y = 6 cuts the y-axis at the point:

a) (2, 0)

b) (0, 3)

c) (3, 0)

d) (0, 2)

Answer: (d)

5. The equation y = 5, in two variables, can be written as:

a) 1 .x + 1 .y = 5

b) 0 .x + 0 .y = 5

c) 1 .x + 0 .y = 5

d)0 .x + 1 .y = 5

Answer: (d)

6. Any point on the line y = x is of the form:

a) (a, –a)

b) (0, a)

c) (a, 0)

d) (a, a)

Answer: (d)

7. The graph of x = 5 is a line:

a) Parallel to x-axis at a distance 5 units from the origin

b) Parallel to y-axis at a distance 5 units from the origin

c) Making an intercept 5 on the x-axis

d) Making an intercept 5 on the y-axis

Answer: (b)

8. x = 9, y = 4 is a solution of the linear equation:

a) 2x + y = 17

b) x + y = 17

c) x + 2y = 17

d) 3x – 2y = 17

Answer: (c)

9. Any point on the x-axis is of the form:

a) (0, y)

b) (x, 0)

c) (x, x)

d) (x, y)

Answer: (b)

10. If a linear equation has solutions (–3, 3), (0, 0) and (3, –3), then it is of the form:

a)y – x = 0

b)x + y = 0

c) –2x + y = 0

d) –x + 2y = 0

Answer: (b)

11. The positive solutions of the equation ax + by + c = 0 always lie in the:

a) 1st quadrant

b) 2nd quadrant

c) 3rd quadrant

d) 4th quadrant

Answer: (a)

12. The graph of the linear equation 5x + 3y = 10 is a line which meets the x-axis at the point:

a) (0, 3)

b) (3, 0)

c) (2, 0)

d) (0, 2)

Answer: (c)

13. The point of the form (a, –a) always lies on the line:

a) x = a

b) y = –a

c) y = x

d) x + y = 0

Answer: (d)

14. The graph of x = 9 is a straight line:

a) Intersecting both the axes

b) parallel to y-axis

c) parallel to x-axis

d) Passing through the origin

Answer: (b)

15. Equation of the line parallel to x-axis and 6 units above the origin is:

a) x = 6

b) x = –6

c)y = 6

d)y = –6

Answer: (c)

