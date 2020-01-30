CBSE Class 9th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs with Answers from Chapter 2 Polynomials

Get here MCQs on Class 9 Maths Chapter 2- Polynomials with answers. All these questions are based on the important fundamental concepts given in NCERT Class 9 Maths. Students can easily revise the Polynomials chapter by solving these important questions. These questions can also be downloaded in PDF format from the link provided here in this article.

Find below the MCQs from CBSE Class 9 Maths Chapter 2 Polynomials:

1. A polynomial with one degree is called:

a) Linear polynomial

b) Quadratic polynomial

c) Monomial

d) Binomial

Answer: (a)

2. Which one of the following is a polynomial?

Answer: (c)

3. √3 is a polynomial of degree:

a) 2

b) 0

c) 1

d) 1/2

Answer: (b)

4. Degree of the polynomial 7x5 + 8x2 - 5x + 3 is:

a) 1

b) 3

c) 2

d) 5

Answer: (d)

5. What is the degree of a zero polynomial?

a) 0

b) 1

c) Any natural number

d) Not defined

Answer: (d)

6. The value of the polynomial 7x4 + 3x2 - 4, when x = - 2 is:

a) 100

b) 110

c) 120

d) 130

Answer: (c)

7. The zero of the polynomial p(x) = -9x + 9is:

a) 0

b) -9

c) -1

d) 1

Answer: (d)

8. √12 X √15 is equal to:

a) 5√6

b) 6√5

c) 10√5

d) √25

Answer: (b)

9. If y97 + 97 is divided by y + 1, the remainder is:

a) 0

b) 1

c) 95

d) 96

Answer: (d)

10. If x + 1 is a factor of the polynomial 2x2 + kx, then the value of k is:

a) -3

b) 4

c) 2

d) -2

Answer: (c)

11. The value of 992 - 982 is:

a) 1

b) 197

c) 187

d) 207

Answer: (b)

12. One of the factors of (1 + 7x)2 + (49x2 - 1) is:

a) x – 7

b) 7 – x

c) 7x – 1

d) 14x

Answer: (d)

13. The factorization of 6x2 + 11x + 3 is:

a) (3x + 1) (2x + 3)

b) (x + 1) (2x + 3)

c) (x + 3) (2x + 1)

d) (3x + 3) (x + 1)

Answer: (a)

a) 1

b) –1

c) 0

d) 1/2

Answer: (c)

a) 0

b) 1/4

c) 1/2

d) 1/√2

Answer: (b)

