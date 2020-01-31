CBSE Class 9th Maths Exam 2020: Important MCQs with Answers from Chapter 3 Coordinate Geometry

We are providing here the Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs) on CBSE Class 9 Maths Chapter 3: Coordinate Geometry. All these questions are provided with answers. Use these questions as a practice test to help in preparation of the Maths exam. You will also get an idea about the different ways the MCQ questions can be asked in the exam.

Find below the MCQs from CBSE Class 9 Maths Chapter 3 Coordinate Geometry:

1. The points (–4,–8) lies in:

a) First quadrant

b) Second quadrant

c) Third quadrant

d) Fourth quadrant

Answer: (d)

2. The point (0, –5) lies:

a) On the x-axis

b) On the y-axis

c) In the first quadrant

d) None of the above

Answer: (b)

Latest* CBSE Class 9th Science Important MCQs for Annual Exam 2020

3. Ordinate of all the points in the x-axis is:

a) 0

b) 1

c) –1

d) Any natural number

Answer: (a)

4. Points (1, -2), (1, -3), (-4, 5), (0, 0), (3, -3)

a) Lie in III quadrant

b) Lie in II quadrant

c) Lie in IV quadrant

d) Do not lie in the same quadrant

Answer: (d)

5. If the x-coordinate of a point is zero, then this point lies:

a) In II quadrant

b) In I quadrant

c) On x-axis

d) On y-axis

Answer: (d)

6. If the perpendicular distance of a point P from the x-axis is 7 units and the foot of the perpendicular lies on the negative direction of x-axis, then the point P has:

a) y-coordinate = 7 or –7 only

b) y-coordinate = 7 only

c) y-coordinate = –7 only

d) x-coordinate = –7

Answer: (a)

CBSE Class 9Maths New Exam Pattern for Annual Exam 2020

7. On plotting P (–3, 8), Q (7, –5), R (–3, –8) and T (–7, 9) are plotted on the graph paper, then point(s) in the third quadrant are:

a) P and T

b) Q and R

c) Only R

d) P and R

Answer: (c)

8. If the coordinates of the two points are P (–7, 5) and Q (–6, 9), then (abscissa of P) – (abscissa of Q) is

a) –3

b) 1

c) –2

d) –1

Answer: (d)

9. Abscissa of a point is positive in:

a) I and II quadrants

b) I and IV quadrants

c) I quadrant only

d) II quadrant only

Answer: (b)

10. The point whose ordinate is 8 and lies on y-axis:

a) (0, 8)

b) (8, 0)

c) (5, 8)

d) (8, 5)

Answer: (a)

11. The coordinates of any point on the y-axis are of the form (0, k), where |k| is the distance of the point from the:

a) y-axis

b) x-axis

c) (0, 1)

d) (1, 0)

Answer: (b)

CBSE Class 9 Maths Solved Practice Paper for Annual Exam 2020

12. The mirror of a point (3, 4) on y-axis is:

a) (3, 4)

b) (–3, 4)

c) (3, –4)

d) (–3, –4)

Answer: (b)

13. The distance of the points (5, 0) and (–3, 0) from x-axis is:

a) –3

b) 5

c) 0

d) 2

Answer: (c)

14. The perpendicular distance of a point P (5, 8) from the y-axis is:

a) 5

b) 8

c) 3

d) 13

Answer: (a)

15. A point (x + 2, x + 4) lies in the first quadrant, the mirror image for which for x-axis is (5, –7). What is the value of x?

a) (–5, –7)

b) (–5, 7)

c) (5, –7)

d) (5, 7)

Answer: (d)

Check the following link to download all the MCQ questions given above in PDF format:

Also Check:

CBSE Class 9 Maths Important MCQs on Chapter 1

CBSE Class 9 Maths Important MCQs on Chapter 2

CBSE Class 9 Annual Exam 2020 Preparation Resources

Check following articles to help in CBSE Class 9th Annual Exam preparations and score good marks:

CBSE Class 9 MCQs for Maths, Science, Social Science & English Exam 2020

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus for Annual Exam 2020

CBSE Class 9 Science Exam Pattern 2020

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Exam Pattern 2020

Class 9 Science NCERT Book and Solutions PDF

Class 9 Maths NCERT Book and Solutions PDF