CBSE Class 9 Maths Quadrilaterals MCQs with Answers, Download in PDF

Class 9 Maths MCQs Chapter 8: Jagran Josh presents here a comprehensive set of MCQs specifically designed for CBSE Class 9 Maths Chapter - Quadrilaterals. These questions, carefully crafted by subject matter experts, align with the latest syllabus and are provided with detailed answers for thorough understanding. Students preparing for the upcoming CBSE Class 9 Annual Exams must be aware of the latest exam pattern according to which MCQs will form about 20-30% of the questions. Thus, to excel in your CBSE Class 9 Maths Annual Exam students should practise MCQs thoroughly.
To make your revision and exam preparation more efficient, you can download the MCQs and answers in PDF format for quick reference. This convenient resource will allow you to brush up on key concepts and practise MCQs anytime, anywhere.
MCQs for CBSE Class 9 Quadrilaterals
1. The bisectors of angles of a parallelogram form a:
(a) trapezium
(b) rectangle
(c) rhombus
(d) kite
Answer: (b) rectangle
2. The angles of a quadrilateral are in the ratio 3 : 4 : 5 : 6. The respective angles of the quadrilaterals are
(a) 600, 800, 1000, 1200
(b) 1200, 1000, 800, 600
(c) 1200, 600, 800, 1000
(d) 800, 1000, 1200, 600
Answer: (a) 600, 800, 1000, 1200
3. In a ΔABC, P, Q, R, are the midpoints of the sides BC, CA and AB respectively. If AC = 21cm, BC = 29cm, AB = 30cm.Find the perimeter of quadrilateral ARPQ.
(a) 20 cm
(b) 52cm
(c) 51cm
(d) 80cm
Answer: (c) 51cm
4. The quadrilateral formed by joining the midpoints of the sides of the quadrilateral PQRS taken in
order, is a rectangle if
(a) diagonals of PQRS are at right angles
(b) PQRS is a rectangle
(c) PQRS is a parallelogram
(d) none of these
Answer: (a) diagonals of PQRS are at right angles
5. The diagonal of a rectangle is inclined to one side of the rectangle at 250.The acute angle between the diagonals is
(a) 550
(b) 500
(c) 400
(d) none of these
Answer: (b) 500
6. ABCD is rhombus such that ∠ACB = 400 then ∠ADB is
(a) 400
(b) 450
(c) 500
(d) 600
Answer: (c) 500
7. Three angles of a quadrilateral are 750, 900 and 750. The fourth angle is
(a) 900
(b) 950
(c) 1050
(d) 1200
Answer: (d) 1200
8. A diagonal of a rectangle is inclined to one side of the rectangle at 250. The acute angle between the diagonals is
(a) 550
(b) 500
(c) 400
(d) 250
Answer: (b) 500
9. ABCD is a rhombus such that ∠ACB = 400, then ∠ADB =
(a) 450
(b) 500
(c) 400
(d) 600
Answer: (b) 500
10. If angles A, B, C and D of the quadrilateral ABCD, taken in order are in the ratio 3:7:6:4, then
ABCD is a
(a) parallelogram
(b) kite
(c) rhombus
(d) trapezium
Answer: (d) trapezium
