CBSE Class 9 Maths Quadrilaterals MCQs with Answers, Download in PDF

Quadrilaterals Class 9 MCQs: Check MCQs for Class 9 Maths Chapter 8, Quadrilaterals. All questions have been curated by subject experts and are important for the upcoming annual exams.

Class 9 Maths MCQs Chapter 8: Jagran Josh presents here a comprehensive set of MCQs specifically designed for CBSE Class 9 Maths Chapter - Quadrilaterals. These questions, carefully crafted by subject matter experts, align with the latest syllabus and are provided with detailed answers for thorough understanding. Students preparing for the upcoming CBSE Class 9 Annual Exams must be aware of the latest exam pattern according to which MCQs will form about 20-30% of the questions. Thus, to excel in your CBSE Class 9 Maths Annual Exam students should practise MCQs thoroughly.

To make your revision and exam preparation more efficient, you can download the MCQs and answers in PDF format for quick reference. This convenient resource will allow you to brush up on key concepts and practise MCQs anytime, anywhere.

MCQs for CBSE Class 9 Quadrilaterals

1. The bisectors of angles of a parallelogram form a:

(a) trapezium

(b) rectangle

(c) rhombus

(d) kite

Answer: (b) rectangle

2. The angles of a quadrilateral are in the ratio 3 : 4 : 5 : 6. The respective angles of the quadrilaterals are

(a) 600, 800, 1000, 1200

(b) 1200, 1000, 800, 600

(c) 1200, 600, 800, 1000

(d) 800, 1000, 1200, 600

Answer: (a) 600, 800, 1000, 1200

3. In a ΔABC, P, Q, R, are the midpoints of the sides BC, CA and AB respectively. If AC = 21cm, BC = 29cm, AB = 30cm.Find the perimeter of quadrilateral ARPQ.

(a) 20 cm

(b) 52cm

(c) 51cm

(d) 80cm

Answer: (c) 51cm

4. The quadrilateral formed by joining the midpoints of the sides of the quadrilateral PQRS taken in

order, is a rectangle if

(a) diagonals of PQRS are at right angles

(b) PQRS is a rectangle

(c) PQRS is a parallelogram

(d) none of these

Answer: (a) diagonals of PQRS are at right angles

5. The diagonal of a rectangle is inclined to one side of the rectangle at 250.The acute angle between the diagonals is

(a) 550

(b) 500

(c) 400

(d) none of these

Answer: (b) 500

6. ABCD is rhombus such that ∠ACB = 400 then ∠ADB is

(a) 400

(b) 450

(c) 500

(d) 600

Answer: (c) 500

7. Three angles of a quadrilateral are 750, 900 and 750. The fourth angle is

(a) 900

(b) 950

(c) 1050

(d) 1200

Answer: (d) 1200

8. A diagonal of a rectangle is inclined to one side of the rectangle at 250. The acute angle between the diagonals is

(a) 550

(b) 500

(c) 400

(d) 250

Answer: (b) 500

9. ABCD is a rhombus such that ∠ACB = 400, then ∠ADB =

(a) 450

(b) 500

(c) 400

(d) 600

Answer: (b) 500

10. If angles A, B, C and D of the quadrilateral ABCD, taken in order are in the ratio 3:7:6:4, then

ABCD is a

(a) parallelogram

(b) kite

(c) rhombus

(d) trapezium

Answer: (d) trapezium

Download CBSE Class 9 Maths MCQs for Chapter - Quadrilaterals in PDF

Also check: