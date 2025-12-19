AP Class 10 (SSC) Social Studies Model Question Papers Download Sample Paper PDF

AP SSC Social Science Model Papers 2026: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has already released model papers for subjects like Languages (English, Telugu and Hindi) along with Maths and other subjects. It is advised to check the official AP board portal for board related notifications and updates. These model papers provide key insights and latest updates on changes in question patterns, marking scheme and syllabus as well. As the latest change in syllabus for AP SSC sees close alignment with NEP (National Education Policy 2020), students can observe the questions focused more towards analytical and critical based thinking rather than relying on memorization techniques. The Andhra Pradesh SSC board Social Studies paper 1 and 2 contains History & Civics and Geography as core subjects. Thus, the topics incline towards learning theoretical paragraphs and dates. To learn how it will fit with objective type questions, students need to solve the AP SSC Social Studies Model Papers Sample Paper 2025-26 for detailed understanding. This will also help students learn a better answering approach. Read further to know more details.

Key Highlights The article covers AP SSC Social Science model question papers 2026, along with its direct PDF links for students to access the questions easily. Students can find links to both Paper 1 and Paper 2 in two available languages (English and Hindi) from here. Students can also explore paper structure, and other details for students that will help them prepare well for AP SSC board exams. Also check: AP Inter 1st Year Syllabus 2025-2026: Download Subject-wise Syllabus PDF AP SSC Social Studies Model Question Papers 2026: Download Sample Paper PDF Download Social Studies Model Paper 2026 from the links shared in the table. The table contains Social Studies Paper 1 and 2 (History & Civics and Geography) PDF links in two languages ( English and Telugu) for easy access. Students can utilise the paper to get exam ready.

How to Download AP SSC Social Studies Model Question Papers 2026 ? Students appearing for the AP SSC board exams use model papers to practice for exams. This will help them prepare well for the upcoming boards. To download the PDF’s from the official website follow this step-by-step instructions to download Social Studies Model Papers 2026. Step 1. Search for the official website of BSEAP - bse.ap.gov.in/ Step 2. Look for the ‘SSC 2026 SUBJECT WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS, BLUE PRINTS & WEIGHTAGE’ section. There you can find a list of subjects to download model papers. Step 3. As you scroll through the list you can find ‘Social Studies’ paper 1 and 2 in two languages (Telugu and English) Step 4. Select Your Medium and papers you want to download. Step 5. Click on the download links and save the PDF for later use.