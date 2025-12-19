AP Class 10 (SSC) Social Studies Model Question Papers Download Sample Paper PDF

AP SSC Social Science Model Papers 2026: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has already released model papers for subjects like Languages (English, Telugu and Hindi) along with Maths and other subjects. It is advised to check the official AP board portal for board related notifications and updates.
These model papers provide key insights and latest updates on changes in question patterns, marking scheme and syllabus as well. As the latest change in syllabus for AP SSC sees close alignment with NEP (National Education Policy 2020), students can observe the questions focused more towards analytical and critical based thinking rather than relying on memorization techniques. The Andhra Pradesh SSC board Social Studies paper 1 and 2 contains History & Civics and Geography as core subjects. Thus, the topics incline towards learning theoretical paragraphs and dates. To learn how it will fit with objective type questions, students need to solve the AP SSC Social Studies Model Papers Sample Paper 2025-26 for detailed understanding. This will also help students learn a better answering approach. Read further to know more details.
Key Highlights
|
|
AP SSC Social Studies Model Question Papers 2026: Download Sample Paper PDF
Download Social Studies Model Paper 2026 from the links shared in the table. The table contains Social Studies Paper 1 and 2 (History & Civics and Geography) PDF links in two languages ( English and Telugu) for easy access. Students can utilise the paper to get exam ready.
|
SOCIAL STUDIES MODEL PAPER - 1 (ENGLISH - MEDIUM)
|
SOCIAL STUDIES MODEL PAPER - 1 (TELUGU - MEDIUM)
|
SOCIAL STUDIES MODEL PAPER - 2 (ENGLISH - MEDIUM)
|
SOCIAL STUDIES MODEL PAPER - 2 (TELUGU - MEDIUM)
AP SSC Social Studies Paper Structure 2025-26
Given here is a basic AP SSC social studies paper structure for the session 2025-26. Students can use these to map out their study plan for the social studies subject. As you understand the paper structure, you may also have to notice how History & Civics along with Geography is segregated in these sections. To do that it is essential to solve the model paper first to get the extended understanding.
|
Section
|
No. Of Questions
|
Marks (Per Question)
|
Total Marks
|
Question Types
|
Section-I
|
12
|
1
|
12
|
Objective Type Questions including MCQs, Fill in the blanks, One word.
|
Section-II
|
8
|
2
|
16
|
Very Short Answer (2-3 sentences)
|
Section-III
|
8
|
4
|
32
|
Short answer (5-6 sentences)
|
Section-IV
|
5
|
8
|
40
|
Essay Type Question-
Answers (+ Internal Choice)
How to Download AP SSC Social Studies Model Question Papers 2026 ?
Students appearing for the AP SSC board exams use model papers to practice for exams. This will help them prepare well for the upcoming boards. To download the PDF’s from the official website follow this step-by-step instructions to download Social Studies Model Papers 2026.
Step 1. Search for the official website of BSEAP - bse.ap.gov.in/
Step 2. Look for the ‘SSC 2026 SUBJECT WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS, BLUE PRINTS & WEIGHTAGE’ section. There you can find a list of subjects to download model papers.
Step 3. As you scroll through the list you can find ‘Social Studies’ paper 1 and 2 in two languages (Telugu and English)
Step 4. Select Your Medium and papers you want to download.
Step 5. Click on the download links and save the PDF for later use.
Using the website students can also download syllabus and official date sheet from the AP board portal.
