-NYT Pips Hints Today (September 12, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

The New York Times’ puzzle game Pips doesn’t take a day off, and today’s boards were a perfect mix of chill, tricky, and straight-up donkey-shaped chaos. If you’ve been scratching your head, don’t stress, here are the full hints and step-by-step answers for Easy, Medium, and Difficult.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints

Hint: Lock the purple 8 first, then the pink 11, and finally tuck the teal 0 domino on the right edge.

Answer:

Place [4 | 4] vertically to start purple 8.

Add [6 | 2] to complete the purple 8.

Drop [6 | 5] horizontally for pink 11.

Place [6 | 5] again to finish the 11th group.

Finally, slot [0 | 0] on the teal 0.

Final Result:

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints

Hint: Start with the purple <3 Set the teal 1 on the left, then drop it into place. Save orange 0 for last, it’s the cleanup piece.