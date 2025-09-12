-NYT Pips Hints Today (September 12, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

The New York Times’ puzzle game Pips doesn’t take a day off, and today’s boards were a perfect mix of chill, tricky, and straight-up donkey-shaped chaos. If you’ve been scratching your head, don’t stress, here are the full hints and step-by-step answers for Easy, Medium, and Difficult.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints
Hint: Lock the purple 8 first, then the pink 11, and finally tuck the teal 0 domino on the right edge.
Answer:
-
Place [4 | 4] vertically to start purple 8.
-
Add [6 | 2] to complete the purple 8.
-
Drop [6 | 5] horizontally for pink 11.
-
Place [6 | 5] again to finish the 11th group.
-
Finally, slot [0 | 0] on the teal 0.
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints
Hint: Start with the purple <3 Set the teal 1 on the left, then drop it into place. Save orange 0 for last, it’s the cleanup piece.
Answer:
-
Place [1 | 1] inside purple <3.
-
Add [0 | 2] next to complete the <3 group.
-
Drop [2 | 1] in teal 1.
-
Fill the middle run:[6 | 2] [4 | 4] [3 | 5]
-
Add [6 | 6] stacked for balance.
-
Place [3 | 4] for teal 15 cluster.
-
End with orange [0 | 0].
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints
Hint: Everything revolves around the green 30. Place the [6 | 3] domino there first, then use blue 20 and purple 1 to form the “legs.” Save the small teal/pink fillers for the final lock.
Answer:
-
Anchor with [6 | 3] wrapping green 30.
-
Place [5 | 5] and [6 | 4] for blue 20.
-
Drop [1 | 0] in purple 1.
-
Add [2 | 2], [3 | 3], [4 | 4] to build the middle clusters.
-
Place [1 | 4] and [2 | 3] into teal 4 and pink groups.
-
Finish with [0 | 0] at the orange marker.
Final Result:
And, that’s a wrap for today’s NYT Pips! Easy, Medium, and Hard solved step by step. Check back tomorrow for fresh hints and answers, same time, same puzzle grind.
