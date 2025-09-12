Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

-NYT Pips Hints Today (September 12, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Sep 12, 2025, 06:00 EDT

Get hints and step-by-step answers for the NYT Pips Easy, Medium, and Hard puzzles for September 12, 2025. Solve today's Pips with our detailed guides.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Pips Today
NYT Pips Today

The New York Times’ puzzle game Pips doesn’t take a day off, and today’s boards were a perfect mix of chill, tricky, and straight-up donkey-shaped chaos. If you’ve been scratching your head, don’t stress,  here are the full hints and step-by-step answers for Easy, Medium, and Difficult.

Check out:NYT Pips Hints Today (September 11, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints

NYT Easy (1)

Hint: Lock the purple 8 first, then the pink 11, and finally tuck the teal 0 domino on the right edge.

Answer:

  • Place [4 | 4] vertically to start purple 8.

  • Add [6 | 2] to complete the purple 8.

  • Drop [6 | 5] horizontally for pink 11.

  • Place [6 | 5] again to finish the 11th group.

  • Finally, slot [0 | 0] on the teal 0.

Final Result:

NYT Easy Final (1)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints

NYT Medium (2)

Hint: Start with the purple <3 Set the teal 1 on the left, then drop it into place. Save orange 0 for last, it’s the cleanup piece.

Answer:

  • Place [1 | 1] inside purple <3.

  • Add [0 | 2] next to complete the <3 group.

  • Drop [2 | 1] in teal 1.

  • Fill the middle run:[6 | 2] [4 | 4] [3 | 5]

  • Add [6 | 6] stacked for balance.

  • Place [3 | 4] for teal 15 cluster.

  • End with orange [0 | 0].

Final Result:

NYT Medium Final (3)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints

NYT Hard (2)

Hint: Everything revolves around the green 30. Place the [6 | 3] domino there first, then use blue 20 and purple 1 to form the “legs.” Save the small teal/pink fillers for the final lock.

Answer:

  • Anchor with [6 | 3] wrapping green 30.

  • Place [5 | 5] and [6 | 4] for blue 20.

  • Drop [1 | 0] in purple 1.

  • Add [2 | 2], [3 | 3], [4 | 4] to build the middle clusters.

  • Place [1 | 4] and [2 | 3] into teal 4 and pink groups.

  • Finish with [0 | 0] at the orange marker.

Final Result:

NYT Hard Final (2)

Check out: NYT Pips Hints Today (September 10, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

And, that’s a wrap for today’s NYT Pips! Easy, Medium, and Hard solved step by step. Check back tomorrow for fresh hints and answers,  same time, same puzzle grind.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags