NYT Pips Hints Today (September 11, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Today: The New York Times’ puzzle game Pips continues to test logic lovers with its. If today’s grids tripped you up, don’t stress, here are the hints and step-by-step solutions for Easy, Medium, and Difficult.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer
The Easy board lives up to its name today: quick, clean, and a perfect starter.
Hint: Start with the orange 6 at the bottom, then work around the purple = in the middle before placing the teal 5 on the right.
Answer:
-
Place [6 | 0] vertically for the orange 6.
-
Place [2 | 2] and [1 | 3] into the purple = group.
-
Fit [5 | 0] into the teal 5.
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer
Hint: Solve the long pink group across the top first, then drop the purple 3 on the left. Save the teal 15 stack for later.
Answer:
-
Place [2 | 1] into the purple 3.
-
Use [5 | 5] + [4 | 5] for the top pink group.
-
Stack [6 | 6], [2 | 1], and [3 | 4] on the teal 15 section.
-
Orange 9 + green 6 finish the bottom left.
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer
Hint: Anchor with the long orange 24 run first, then fill the teal and green clusters. Save the purple = double for last.
Answer:
-
Place [6 | 6], [5 | 5], [4 | 4], [3 | 6] for the orange 24.
-
Drop [2 | 3], [1 | 4], [2 | 2] into teal/green groups.
-
Use [4 | 4] in purple =.
-
The last free tile fills the gap.
Final Result:
