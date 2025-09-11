NYT Pips Hints Today (September 11, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Today: The New York Times’ puzzle game Pips continues to test logic lovers with its. If today’s grids tripped you up, don’t stress, here are the hints and step-by-step solutions for Easy, Medium, and Difficult.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer

The Easy board lives up to its name today: quick, clean, and a perfect starter.

Hint: Start with the orange 6 at the bottom, then work around the purple = in the middle before placing the teal 5 on the right.

Answer:

Place [6 | 0] vertically for the orange 6.

Place [2 | 2] and [1 | 3] into the purple = group.

Fit [5 | 0] into the teal 5.

Final Result:

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer

Hint: Solve the long pink group across the top first, then drop the purple 3 on the left. Save the teal 15 stack for later.