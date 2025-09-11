SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
NYT Pips Hints Today (September 11, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Sep 11, 2025, 04:16 EDT

Get hints and answers for today's NYT Pips puzzles (September 11, 2025). Find step-by-step solutions for Easy, Medium, and Hard challenges.

NYT Pips Today

NYT Pips Today: The New York Times’ puzzle game Pips continues to test logic lovers with its. If today’s grids tripped you up, don’t stress, here are the hints and step-by-step solutions for Easy, Medium, and Difficult.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer

The Easy board lives up to its name today: quick, clean, and a perfect starter.

NYT Easy

Hint: Start with the orange 6 at the bottom, then work around the purple = in the middle before placing the teal 5 on the right.

Answer:

  • Place [6 | 0] vertically for the orange 6.

  • Place [2 | 2] and [1 | 3] into the purple = group.

  • Fit [5 | 0] into the teal 5.

Final Result:

NYT Easy Final

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer 

NYT Medium (1)

Hint: Solve the long pink group across the top first, then drop the purple 3 on the left. Save the teal 15 stack for later.

Answer:

  • Place [2 | 1] into the purple 3.

  • Use [5 | 5] + [4 | 5] for the top pink group.

  • Stack [6 | 6], [2 | 1], and [3 | 4] on the teal 15 section.

  • Orange 9 + green 6 finish the bottom left.

Final Result:

NYT Medium Final (2)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer

NYT Hard (1)

Hint: Anchor with the long orange 24 run first, then fill the teal and green clusters. Save the purple = double for last.

Answer:

  • Place [6 | 6], [5 | 5], [4 | 4], [3 | 6] for the orange 24.

  • Drop [2 | 3], [1 | 4], [2 | 2] into teal/green groups.

  • Use [4 | 4] in purple =.

  • The last free tile fills the gap.

Final Result:

NYT Hard Final (1)

