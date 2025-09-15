NYT Pips Hints Today (September 15, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Today: If you’ve opened up NYT Pips today and felt like the dice just weren’t falling in your favour, don’t panic. Today’s puzzles are tricky but totally solvable once you know where to start. So, below you will find smart hints to nudge you in the right direction, plus the full step-by-step Pips Game answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard boards. Let’s start. Check out: NYT Pips Hints Today (September 14, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints Hint: The purple 1 and pink 9 are the key anchors; get them down first. Once those are locked in, slide the teal 4 and orange 3 to finish the row cleanly. Answer: Place [0 | 1] for the purple 1.

Use [4 | 5] for the pink 9.

Drop [2 | 2] to fill the teal 4.

End with [1 | 2] for the orange 3.

Final Result: Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints Hint: Don’t get stuck on the red vertical = sign, solve the purple 6 cluster first. Then work across with teal and orange. Save the green = for the very end. Answer: Place [3 | 3] + [2 | 4] into purple 6.

Drop [1 | 0] into orange 1.

Use [2 | 0] in blue 2.

Place [6 | 6] + [0 | 0] in the pink = column.

Finish with [5 | 1] + [4 | 2] to balance green =. Final Result: Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints Hint: This one looks chaotic, but the big purple 63 is your base. Stack the top pink 1’s and work outward. The orange 6 and teal 0’s fit into the bottom row perfectly, while the green 4 balances the middle. Answer: Place [6 | 6], [5 | 5], [4 | 4], [3 | 6], [2 | 5], [1 | 4] into the massive purple 63 run.

Drop [0 | 1] for the pink 1’s.

Slide [0 | 0] into teal 0.

Use [3 | 1] for orange 6.

Place [2 | 2] for green 4.

Close with [1 | 0] on the purple 1 at the far right.