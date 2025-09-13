NYT Pips Hints Today (September 13, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Today: The New York Times’ puzzle game Pips doesn’t take a day off, and today’s boards were a perfect mix of chill, tricky, and straight-up donkey-shaped chaos. If you’ve been scratching your head, don’t stress, here are the full hints and step-by-step answers for Easy, Medium, and Difficult.
Check out:NYT Pips Hints Today (September 12, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints
Hint: Start with the pink 6 in the middle, then use the purple = to balance it out. The teal <3 locks the lower piece perfectly.
Answer:
-
Place [3 | 3] horizontally for the pink 6.
-
Use [5 | 5] vertically for the purple =.
-
Drop [1 | 2] in teal <3.
-
Final free domino slots into the right edge to complete the shape.
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints
Hint: Work from the teal 12 cluster in the center first. Then build outward: purple = and pink >4 up top, green <3 and purple 3 at the bottom. Orange >2 is your finishing touch.
Answer:
-
Stack [6 | 6] and [5 | 1] for the teal 12.
-
Add [2 | 2] + [2 | 2] to purple =.
-
Use [5 | 0] for the pink >4.
-
Drop [1 | 2] into orange >2.
-
Place [2 | 1] into green <3.
-
Purple 3 closes with [1 | 2].
-
Blue 8 finishes the lower run with [4 | 4].
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints
Hint: Anchor the giant teal 18 and orange =5 in the middle — those are the keystones. Then connect purple 11 + pink 2 on top, teal 1 + pink 0 bottom left, and green 5s on the right wing.
Answer:
-
Place [6 | 6] + [6 | 6] + [6 | 0] for teal 18.
-
Drop [2 | 3] for orange =5.
-
Build the top row: [5 | 6] + [0 | 5] to complete purple 11 and pink 2.
-
Add [4 | 5] into teal 9 on the right.
-
Place [0 | 0] into pink 0.
-
Slot [1 | 0] into teal 1.
-
Purple 5 closes with [2 | 3].
-
Green 5s round out the far-right cluster.
Final Result:
Check out: NYT Pips Hints Today (September 10, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles
And, that’s a wrap for today’s NYT Pips! Easy, Medium, and Hard solved step by step. Check back tomorrow for fresh hints and answers, same time, same puzzle grind.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation