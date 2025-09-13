Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out
NYT Pips Hints Today (September 13, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Sep 13, 2025, 03:30 EDT

Get hints and step-by-step answers for the NYT Pips Easy, Medium, and Hard puzzles for September 13, 2025. Solve today's Pips with detailed guides.

NYT Pips Today
NYT Pips Today:  The New York Times’ puzzle game Pips doesn’t take a day off, and today’s boards were a perfect mix of chill, tricky, and straight-up donkey-shaped chaos. If you’ve been scratching your head, don’t stress,  here are the full hints and step-by-step answers for Easy, Medium, and Difficult.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints

NYT PIPS Easy

Hint: Start with the pink 6 in the middle, then use the purple = to balance it out. The teal <3 locks the lower piece perfectly.

Answer:

  • Place [3 | 3] horizontally for the pink 6.

  • Use [5 | 5] vertically for the purple =.

  • Drop [1 | 2] in teal <3.

  • Final free domino slots into the right edge to complete the shape.

Final Result:

NYT PIPS Easy FInal

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints

NYT PIPS Medium

Hint: Work from the teal 12 cluster in the center first. Then build outward: purple = and pink >4 up top, green <3 and purple 3 at the bottom. Orange >2 is your finishing touch.

Answer:

  • Stack [6 | 6] and [5 | 1] for the teal 12.

  • Add [2 | 2] + [2 | 2] to purple =.

  • Use [5 | 0] for the pink >4.

  • Drop [1 | 2] into orange >2.

  • Place [2 | 1] into green <3.

  • Purple 3 closes with [1 | 2].

  • Blue 8 finishes the lower run with [4 | 4].

Final Result:

NYT PIPS Medium Final

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints

NYT PIPS HARD

Hint: Anchor the giant teal 18 and orange =5 in the middle — those are the keystones. Then connect purple 11 + pink 2 on top, teal 1 + pink 0 bottom left, and green 5s on the right wing.

Answer:

  • Place [6 | 6] + [6 | 6] + [6 | 0] for teal 18.

  • Drop [2 | 3] for orange =5.

  • Build the top row: [5 | 6] + [0 | 5] to complete purple 11 and pink 2.

  • Add [4 | 5] into teal 9 on the right.

  • Place [0 | 0] into pink 0.

  • Slot [1 | 0] into teal 1.

  • Purple 5 closes with [2 | 3].

  • Green 5s round out the far-right cluster.

Final Result:

NYT Hard Final

And, that’s a wrap for today’s NYT Pips! Easy, Medium, and Hard solved step by step. Check back tomorrow for fresh hints and answers,  same time, same puzzle grind.

