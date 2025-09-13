NYT Pips Hints Today (September 13, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Today: The New York Times’ puzzle game Pips doesn’t take a day off, and today’s boards were a perfect mix of chill, tricky, and straight-up donkey-shaped chaos. If you’ve been scratching your head, don’t stress, here are the full hints and step-by-step answers for Easy, Medium, and Difficult.

Check out:NYT Pips Hints Today (September 12, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints

Hint: Start with the pink 6 in the middle, then use the purple = to balance it out. The teal <3 locks the lower piece perfectly.

Answer:

Place [3 | 3] horizontally for the pink 6.

Use [5 | 5] vertically for the purple =.

Drop [1 | 2] in teal <3.

Final free domino slots into the right edge to complete the shape.

Final Result: