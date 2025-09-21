RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
NYT Pips Hints Today (September 21, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Sep 21, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get hints and solutions for today's NYT Pips game (September 21, 2025). Find step-by-step domino placements for Easy, Medium, and Hard puzzles to solve them effortlessly.

NYT Pips Today
NYT Pips Today

NYT Pips Today: Pips is one of the latest puzzle games from The New York Times, and it has quickly become a favorite among players who enjoy number and logic challenges. Every day, the game presents three new boards, Easy, Medium, and Hard,  each filled with colorful spaces and numbered clues. The goal is to carefully place domino tiles so that the numbers in each space add up or match the condition given. While the easy boards feel straightforward, the higher levels often demand sharper thinking and precise moves.

If you found today’s (September 21, 2025) puzzle tricky, don’t worry,  we’ve shared the step-by-step solutions below, along with a quick refresher on how the game is played.

How to Play Pips?

  • The board is divided into colored spaces, each with a number or rule.

  • Your task is to place domino tiles inside the space.

  • Each domino has two numbers (pips) on its ends.

  • Spaces marked with “Number (X)” must add up to the given total.

  • Spaces marked with “Equal (X)” must only contain the same number.

  • Spaces marked “Not Equal” must contain all different numbers.

  • Dominoes can be placed either horizontally or vertically, as long as they fit the space.

  • Once all spaces are satisfied, the puzzle is complete.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer

Pips Easy

Answer:

Step 1: Purple (10): Place [1 | 6] vertically and [3 | 5] horizontally.
Step 2: Red (10): Place [3 | 5] horizontally and [5 | 4] horizontally.
Step 3: Light Blue (10): Place [5 | 5] vertically.

Final result:

Pips Easy FInal

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answers

Pips Medium

Answer:

Step 1: Number (4): Place [0 | 1] horizontally, [1 | 2] horizontally, and [2 | 3] horizontally.
Step 2: Equal (1): Place [0 | 1] horizontally, [1 | 1] horizontally, and [1 | 4] vertically.
Step 3: Number (1): Place [1 | 1] horizontally.
Step 4: Number (1): Place [1 | 2] horizontally.
Step 5: Number (7): Place [2 | 3] horizontally and [1 | 4] vertically.
Step 6: Equal (2): Place [2 | 2] vertically.

Final Result:

Pips Medium Final

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answers

Pips Hard

Answer:

Step 1: Number (1): Place [1 | 2] vertically.

Step 2: Number (12): Place [6 | 3] horizontally and [6 | 0] horizontally.
Step 3: Number (9): Place [6 | 3] horizontally and [2 | 6] vertically.
Step 4: Not Equal: Place [6 | 0] horizontally and [3 | 0] vertically.
Step 5: Number (5): Place [3 | 1] vertically and [2 | 0] horizontally.
Step 6: Number (0): Place [2 | 0] horizontally, [3 | 0] vertically, [0 | 1] vertically, and [0 | 5] horizontally.

Step 7: Equal (5): Place [5 | 5] horizontally, [6 | 5] vertically, and [0 | 5] horizontally.
Step 8: Number (3): Place [0 | 1] vertically and [1 | 1] horizontally.

Final result:

Pips Hard Final


