NYT Pips Hints Today (September 21, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Today: Pips is one of the latest puzzle games from The New York Times, and it has quickly become a favorite among players who enjoy number and logic challenges. Every day, the game presents three new boards, Easy, Medium, and Hard, each filled with colorful spaces and numbered clues. The goal is to carefully place domino tiles so that the numbers in each space add up or match the condition given. While the easy boards feel straightforward, the higher levels often demand sharper thinking and precise moves.

If you found today’s (September 21, 2025) puzzle tricky, don’t worry, we’ve shared the step-by-step solutions below, along with a quick refresher on how the game is played.

How to Play Pips?