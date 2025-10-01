RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
NYT Pips Hints Today (October 1, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Oct 1, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get hints and answers for the NYT Pips puzzle for October 1, 2025. Master Easy, Medium, and Hard difficulties with our comprehensive solutions and improve your strategy for this addictive domino-style brain teaser.

NYT Pips Today
NYT Pips Today

NYT Pips Today: The New York Times PIPS puzzle has quickly become one of the most addictive daily brain teasers, right up there with Wordle, Connections, and Sudoku. Unlike word-based games, PIPS throws you into a domino-style grid where every tile placement must follow strict rules like equal to, greater than, less than, or add up to. It’s simple in appearance but tricky in execution  one wrong move can completely mess up the sequence. 

That’s why so many players look up hints and solutions to cross-check their logic. If today’s October 1 puzzle had you scratching your head, don’t stress. We’ve compiled all the Easy, Medium, and Hard difficulty hints and answers so you can crack the grid and learn better strategies for tomorrow’s challenge. Let’s dive in 

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer

Nyt Pips Easy (15)

  • Less Than (2): [0 | 2] placed vertically 
  • Less Than (3): [2 | 6] placed horizontally 
  • Not Equal: [0 | 2] vertically, [2 | 6] horizontally, [5 | 6] vertically, [4 | 4] vertically 
  • Greater Than (4): [5 | 6] placed vertically 
  • Number (4): [4 | 4] placed vertically 

Final result: 

Nyt Pips Easy final (9)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer

Nyt Pips Medium (19)

  • Number (10)  purple space: [4 | 4] vertically, [6 | 3] horizontally 

  • Number (10) light blue space: [4 | 4] vertically, [6 | 0] horizontally 

  • Number (3): [6 | 3] placed horizontally 

  • Number (10) yellow space: [5 | 5] placed vertically 

  • Number (0): [6 | 0] horizontally, [0 | 2] vertically

  • Equal (1)  green space: [1 | 1] vertically, [1 | 3] horizontally 

  • Equal (2) purple space: [2 | 6] vertically, [2 | 4] horizontally 

  • Greater Than (4): [2 | 4] placed vertically 

Final result: 

Nyt Pips Medium Final (11)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer

Nyt Pips Hard (12)

  • Number (10) purple space: [5 | 0] horizontally, [5 | 2] vertically 

  • Equal (3) dark blue space: [3 | 0] vertically, [1 | 3] vertically 

  • Number (0): [3 | 0] vertically, [0 | 2] horizontally 

  • Equal (0) red space: [5 | 0] horizontally, [0 | 0] horizontally, [0 | 4] vertically, [0 | 1] vertically, [0 | 6] horizontally 

  • Greater Than (10): [0 | 6] horizontally, [6 | 1] vertically

  • Equal (1)  yellow space: [0 | 1] vertically, [1 | 1] vertically, [6 | 1] vertically, [1 | 2] vertically 

  • Equal (2)  purple space:[0 | 2] horizontally, [2 | 2] horizontally, [1 | 2] vertically 

Final result:

Nyt Pips Hard Final (11)

That wraps up the October 1, 2025 PIPS puzzle solutions. Whether you nailed it or needed a little backup, these hints should help sharpen your placement strategy. Tomorrow’s puzzle is waiting to trip you up - but now you’re ready!


