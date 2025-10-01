NYT Pips Hints Today (October 1, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Today: The New York Times PIPS puzzle has quickly become one of the most addictive daily brain teasers, right up there with Wordle, Connections, and Sudoku. Unlike word-based games, PIPS throws you into a domino-style grid where every tile placement must follow strict rules like equal to, greater than, less than, or add up to. It’s simple in appearance but tricky in execution one wrong move can completely mess up the sequence.
That’s why so many players look up hints and solutions to cross-check their logic. If today’s October 1 puzzle had you scratching your head, don’t stress. We’ve compiled all the Easy, Medium, and Hard difficulty hints and answers so you can crack the grid and learn better strategies for tomorrow’s challenge. Let’s dive in
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints & Answer
- Less Than (2): [0 | 2] placed vertically
- Less Than (3): [2 | 6] placed horizontally
- Not Equal: [0 | 2] vertically, [2 | 6] horizontally, [5 | 6] vertically, [4 | 4] vertically
- Greater Than (4): [5 | 6] placed vertically
- Number (4): [4 | 4] placed vertically
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints & Answer
-
Number (10) purple space: [4 | 4] vertically, [6 | 3] horizontally
-
Number (10) light blue space: [4 | 4] vertically, [6 | 0] horizontally
-
Number (3): [6 | 3] placed horizontally
-
Number (10) yellow space: [5 | 5] placed vertically
-
Number (0): [6 | 0] horizontally, [0 | 2] vertically
-
Equal (1) green space: [1 | 1] vertically, [1 | 3] horizontally
-
Equal (2) purple space: [2 | 6] vertically, [2 | 4] horizontally
-
Greater Than (4): [2 | 4] placed vertically
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints & Answer
-
Number (10) purple space: [5 | 0] horizontally, [5 | 2] vertically
-
Equal (3) dark blue space: [3 | 0] vertically, [1 | 3] vertically
-
Number (0): [3 | 0] vertically, [0 | 2] horizontally
-
Equal (0) red space: [5 | 0] horizontally, [0 | 0] horizontally, [0 | 4] vertically, [0 | 1] vertically, [0 | 6] horizontally
-
Greater Than (10): [0 | 6] horizontally, [6 | 1] vertically
-
Equal (1) yellow space: [0 | 1] vertically, [1 | 1] vertically, [6 | 1] vertically, [1 | 2] vertically
-
Equal (2) purple space:[0 | 2] horizontally, [2 | 2] horizontally, [1 | 2] vertically
Final result:
That wraps up the October 1, 2025 PIPS puzzle solutions. Whether you nailed it or needed a little backup, these hints should help sharpen your placement strategy. Tomorrow’s puzzle is waiting to trip you up - but now you’re ready!
