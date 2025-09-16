RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Last Date Extended; Check Revised Dates Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 16, 2025, 11:35 IST

UP NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has released the revised schedule for UP NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling. Students who missed the earlier deadline can now register till September 18, 2025 at upneet.gov.in. The process includes registration, fee payment, document upload, choice filling, merit list, and seat allotment.

UP NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has shared the new dates for UP NEET 2025 counselling round 2 on its official website. Students who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam but missed the first deadline now get another chance. They can fill out the online counselling form on the website.

The last date to register for UP NEET UG round 2 counselling is now September 18, 2025. Earlier, the last date was September 15, 2025. Students should not wait till the last day and must complete the registration early. The counselling form can be filled only in online mode at upneet.gov.in.

For students’ help, a direct link to fill out the counselling form is also provided below.

Click here: UP NEET Counselling 2025 Registration Link

UP NEET Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule

Candidates can check the table below for the UP NEET Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule:

Activity

Dates

Online Registration & Document Upload

10.09.2025 – 18.09.2025 (till 11:00 AM)

Registration Fee & Security Deposit

10.09.2025 – 18.09.2025 (till 2:00 PM)

Merit List Declaration

19.09.2025

Online Choice Filling

19.09.2025 (5:00 PM) – 23.09.2025 (till 11:00 AM)

Seat Allotment Result

24.09.2025

Download Allotment Letter & Admission

25.09.2025 – 27.09.2025, 29.09.2025 – 30.09.2025, 03.10.2025

Click here: UP NEET Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule PDF Download

