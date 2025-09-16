UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Last Date Extended; Check Revised Dates Here

UP NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has shared the new dates for UP NEET 2025 counselling round 2 on its official website. Students who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam but missed the first deadline now get another chance. They can fill out the online counselling form on the website.

The last date to register for UP NEET UG round 2 counselling is now September 18, 2025. Earlier, the last date was September 15, 2025. Students should not wait till the last day and must complete the registration early. The counselling form can be filled only in online mode at upneet.gov.in.

For students’ help, a direct link to fill out the counselling form is also provided below.

Click here: UP NEET Counselling 2025 Registration Link