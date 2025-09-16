RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Uttarakhand School Holiday: Schools, Anganwadi Centres Closed These Districts, Check Latest Updates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 16, 2025, 10:54 IST

As per the notification issued, Schools, Anganwadi Centres in Nainital will remain closed today, September 16, due to heavy rainfall. Schools to remain closed for classes 1 to 12. Check details here. 

Uttarakhand Schools Closed
Uttarakhand School Holiday: Due to extreme rainfall school holiday has been announced for Nainital. As per the official notification issued, Anganwadis centres and schools will remain closed in Nainital today, September 16, 2025 due to heavy rain. 

According to the notification available on Twitter, heavy rainfall is forecasted in Nainital districts due to which all Anganwadi centres and schools for students from classes 1 to 12 will remain closed today, September 16.

मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र, देहरादून के अनुसार नैनीताल जनपद में भारी वर्षा का पूर्वानुमान है। जिसके दृष्टिगत जनपद में आज 16 सितम्बर अर्थात मंगलवार को सभी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों के साथ कक्षा 1 से 12वीं तक के विद्यालयों में अवकाश घोषित किया गया है।#schoolholiday#uttarakhand#Nainitalpic.twitter.com/8UUdC6zvtH

— Uttarakhand DIPR (@DIPR_UK) September 16, 2025

Cloudburst reported in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. Although reports of school holiday has not been confirmed authorities are expected to provide details on the same soon. 

This is a developing story. Keep visiting for latest updates

