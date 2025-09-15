Maharashtra School Holiday Today: Will Schools be Closed in Mumbai, Pune Due to Rain, Check Latest Updates Here

Maharashtra School Holiday: Cities like Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra have been experiencing heavy rainfall since yesterday. As per reports, the India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange alert in Mumbai today, September for moderate rainfall. Considering this situation, students and parents are reportedly demanding closure of schools, considering the safety of students and staff.
It must be noted that the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation has not yet issued a holiday for schools in the region. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with school authorities for further instructions and details.
🔴 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert Warning for Mumbai Metropolitan Region for next 3 hours.— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 15, 2025
🌧️ Intense to very Intense spells of rain & thunderstorm accompanied by lightning with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely.
Pune School Holiday: Many Schools Closed in Pune
Similarly, Pune city has also witnessed heavy rainfall on late Sunday night, leading to an IMD Red alert issued around 4 AM, as per media reports. As per media reports, for the safety of students, many schools in the city have declared a holiday today (September 15, 2025). Most of the schools in Hadapsar are will be closed today. The Pune Municipal Corporation and the administration has also appealed to the citizens not to venture out until there is an emepgency. The situation in the city is likely to remain the same for the next few hours as the rain continues.
#Weather Information: Nowcast Warning— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 15, 2025
Date: 15-09-2025
Time of Issue: 0700 Hrs IST
Validity: 3 hours
Orange Warning
Weather: Moderate to Intense spells of rain & Thunderstorm with lightning, gusty winds 40-50 kmph over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Beed, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Latur
This is a developing story, Stay tuned for latest updates
