Maharashtra School Holiday Today: Will Schools be Closed in Mumbai, Pune Due to Rain, Check Latest Updates Here

Maharashtra School Holiday: Cities like Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra have been experiencing heavy rainfall since yesterday. As per reports, the India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange alert in Mumbai today, September for moderate rainfall. Considering this situation, students and parents are reportedly demanding closure of schools, considering the safety of students and staff.

It must be noted that the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation has not yet issued a holiday for schools in the region. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with school authorities for further instructions and details.