Maharashtra School Holiday Today: Will Schools be Closed in Mumbai, Pune Due to Rain, Check Latest Updates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 15, 2025, 11:22 IST

Mumbai and Pune cities in Maharashtra have been receiving incessant rainfall since yesterday. An announcement for the closure of schools is yet to confirmed considering the Orange and Red alerts issued by the IMD, Check latest updates here. 

Mumbai, Pune, School Holiday, Latest Updates
Maharashtra School Holiday: Cities like Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra have been experiencing heavy rainfall since yesterday. As per reports, the India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange alert in Mumbai today, September for moderate rainfall. Considering this situation, students and parents are reportedly demanding closure of schools, considering the safety of students and staff. 

It must be noted that the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation has not yet issued a holiday for schools in the region. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with school authorities for further instructions and details. 

Pune School Holiday: Many Schools Closed in Pune

Similarly, Pune city has also witnessed heavy rainfall on late Sunday night, leading to an IMD Red alert issued around 4 AM, as per media reports. As per media reports, for the safety of students, many schools in the city have declared a holiday today (September 15, 2025). Most of the schools in Hadapsar are will be closed today. The Pune Municipal Corporation and the administration has also appealed to the citizens not to venture out until there is an emepgency. The situation in the city is likely to remain the same for the next few hours as the rain continues. 

This is a developing story, Stay tuned for latest updates

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

