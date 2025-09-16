IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025, 16 September: Day 1, Subject Wise Paper Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025: The IB ACIO 2025 Tier 1 exam (1st shift, 16th September) saw thousands of candidates appear nationwide. According to reviews, the difficulty level was Easy to Moderate. This article provides a detailed exam analysis covering General Studies, Current Affairs, Reasoning, and English Language. This helps aspirants understand the pattern and question types.

IB ACIO 2025 Exam Analysis, 16 September
IB ACIO 2025 Exam Analysis, 16 September

IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025: The first shift of the IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam 2025 on 16th September has been concluded successfully. Thousands of candidates appeared for this shift to compete for 3717 vacancies of ACIO Grade 2/Executive posts. According to reviews, the difficulty level of the 1st shift of IB ACIO Tier 1 exam was Easy to Moderate.

Candidates who will take the exam in the upcoming shifts must go through this detailed IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025. This article provides a complete exam analysis, including difficulty level and good attempts.

IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025

The IB ACIO Exam Analysis has been shared after the exam is conducted in online mode. The exam takes place in four shifts each day. Candidates appearing in the upcoming shifts can check the complete shift-wise IB ACIO Exam Analysis here. 

Reviewing the analysis will help aspirants understand the types of questions asked, key topics, and the overall difficulty level of the paper. The Tier I exam carries 100 marks, and questions are asked from Current Affairs, General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning/Logical Aptitude, and English.

IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025 Difficulty Level

The difficulty level of the IB ACIO 2025 Tier 1 Exam is moderate. This section-wise difficulty level guide aspirants about the toughness of each subject and the overall paper. Candiates can check the subject-wise difficulty level in the table below:

Subjects

Difficulty Level

Current Affairs

 Moderate

 

General Studies

 Moderate

 

Numerical Aptitude

 Moderate

 

Reasoning and Logical Aptitude

 Easy to Moderate

 

English Language

Easy to Moderate

 

Overall

Moderate

IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025 Good Attempts

The official IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025 ha been released after the Tier 1 exam is conducted. This help candidates understand how many questions can be considered safe attempts in different sections of the exam. Candidates can check IB ACIO Exam good attempts in the table below:

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Current Affairs

20

 15-16

 

General Studies

20

 11-12

 

Numerical Aptitude

20

 14-17

 

Reasoning and Logical Aptitude

20

 18-20

 

English Language

20

 16-17

 

Overall

100

74-82

IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025, 16 September: Subject Wise Review

The IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2025 has been prepared after interacting with candidates who appeared in this shift. The number of questions, important topics, and difficulty level for each subject, Current Affairs, General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning & Logical Aptitude, and English Language, will be provided here. This detailed section-wise analysis will help upcoming candidates understand the exam pattern and prepare effectively.

IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025 for General Studies & Current Affairs

The IB ACIO Tier 1 exam held on 16th September 2025 (1st shift) had a balanced mix of General Studies and Current Affairs questions. Candidates noted that 3-4 questions were from Indian Polity, while others covered diverse topics. The following are some questions recalled by candidates:

  • Article 21 related provisions

  • Coastal regions of India

  • 42nd Amendment & Constitutional Remedies Act

  • Fundamental Rights

  • Wetlands in India

  • Supreme Court-related articles

  • Harappa Civilization

  • Traditional dances of Mizoram

  • Union Budget and Economics

  • GDP-related questions

  • Forest reports

  • 70th National Award Male Actor

  • Padma Shri & Goa Liberation Day

  • World Bank Global Economic Prospects (GEP) Jan 2025

  • Syed Modi Badminton Trophy

  • Location of the Triumph Exercise

  • Deep Ocean Mission

IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2025 for Reasoning

The reasoning section was easy to moderate, though some questions required more time to solve. Candidates reported the following distribution of questions:

Topic

No. of Questions

Statement & Conclusion

2

Coding-Decoding

3–4

Mathematical Operations

4–5

Blood Relations

3

Address Matching

1

Simplification

2–3

IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2025 for English Language

The English section was moderately difficult, with questions testing vocabulary, grammar, and comprehension. Check the distribution of questions in the table below:

Topic

No. of Questions

Idioms

1–2

Phrasal Verbs

1

Comprehension Passage (Italy-related)

7–8

Synonyms

3–4

PQRS

2

Narration

2–3

Active/Passive

2–3

One-word Substitute

1

Correct Spelling

2

Also Check:

IB ACIO Previous Year Question Paper

IB ACIO Eligibility Criteria 2025

IB ACIO Syllabus 2025

IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025

IB ACIO Exam Date 2025

 IB ACIO Exam Centre 2025

IB ACIO 2025 Shift Timings

The IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam 2025 for ACIO Grade 2/Executive posts is scheduled on 16th, 17th, and 18th September 2025. The exam duration is 1 hour (60 minutes), and each day the test is conducted in four different shifts. Candidates must carefully check their reporting time and shift schedule to avoid last-minute confusion.

Shift

Reporting Time

Exam Timings

Shift 1

7:30 AM

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Shift 2

10:30 AM

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Shift 3

1:30 PM

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

B ACIO Exam Analysis 2025, 17 September: Subject Wise

