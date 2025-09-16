IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025, 16 September: Day 1, Subject Wise Paper Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025: The first shift of the IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam 2025 on 16th September has been concluded successfully. Thousands of candidates appeared for this shift to compete for 3717 vacancies of ACIO Grade 2/Executive posts. According to reviews, the difficulty level of the 1st shift of IB ACIO Tier 1 exam was Easy to Moderate. Candidates who will take the exam in the upcoming shifts must go through this detailed IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025. This article provides a complete exam analysis, including difficulty level and good attempts. IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025 The IB ACIO Exam Analysis has been shared after the exam is conducted in online mode. The exam takes place in four shifts each day. Candidates appearing in the upcoming shifts can check the complete shift-wise IB ACIO Exam Analysis here.

Reviewing the analysis will help aspirants understand the types of questions asked, key topics, and the overall difficulty level of the paper. The Tier I exam carries 100 marks, and questions are asked from Current Affairs, General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning/Logical Aptitude, and English. IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025 Difficulty Level The difficulty level of the IB ACIO 2025 Tier 1 Exam is moderate. This section-wise difficulty level guide aspirants about the toughness of each subject and the overall paper. Candiates can check the subject-wise difficulty level in the table below: Subjects Difficulty Level Current Affairs Moderate General Studies Moderate Numerical Aptitude Moderate Reasoning and Logical Aptitude Easy to Moderate English Language Easy to Moderate Overall Moderate

IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025 Good Attempts The official IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025 ha been released after the Tier 1 exam is conducted. This help candidates understand how many questions can be considered safe attempts in different sections of the exam. Candidates can check IB ACIO Exam good attempts in the table below: Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Current Affairs 20 15-16 General Studies 20 11-12 Numerical Aptitude 20 14-17 Reasoning and Logical Aptitude 20 18-20 English Language 20 16-17 Overall 100 74-82 IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025, 16 September: Subject Wise Review The IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2025 has been prepared after interacting with candidates who appeared in this shift. The number of questions, important topics, and difficulty level for each subject, Current Affairs, General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning & Logical Aptitude, and English Language, will be provided here. This detailed section-wise analysis will help upcoming candidates understand the exam pattern and prepare effectively.

IB ACIO Exam Analysis 2025 for General Studies & Current Affairs The IB ACIO Tier 1 exam held on 16th September 2025 (1st shift) had a balanced mix of General Studies and Current Affairs questions. Candidates noted that 3-4 questions were from Indian Polity, while others covered diverse topics. The following are some questions recalled by candidates: Article 21 related provisions

Coastal regions of India

42nd Amendment & Constitutional Remedies Act

Fundamental Rights

Wetlands in India

Supreme Court-related articles

Harappa Civilization

Traditional dances of Mizoram

Union Budget and Economics

GDP-related questions

Forest reports

70th National Award Male Actor

Padma Shri & Goa Liberation Day

World Bank Global Economic Prospects (GEP) Jan 2025

Syed Modi Badminton Trophy

Location of the Triumph Exercise

Deep Ocean Mission