UK Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

By Akshita Jolly
Sep 16, 2025, 11:28 IST

UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has made available the latest syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 for Class 12. Students can check and download the syllabus PDF for FREE.

UK Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26: Want to get the latest Uttarakhand Board Class 12th Psychology syllabus? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Students can refer to this article to access the revised syllabus, along with the marking scheme, important chapters, and their corresponding weightage. Check the full article here. 

Also, check: UK Board Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

Check the full syllabus here, and also download the syllabus PDF link for FREE.

Units

Topics

Marks

I

Variations in Psychological Attributes

13

II

Self and Personality

13

III

Meeting Life Challenges

9

IV

Psychological Disorders

12

V

Therapeutic Approaches

9

VI

Attitude and Social Cognition

8

VII

Social Influence and Group Processes

6
 

Total

70

UK Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26 Practical

A.Development of case profile:

Using appropriate methods, such as interviews, observation & psychological tests.

B.Test administration:

Students are required to administer and interpret five psychological tests related to various psychological attributes, such as intelligence, aptitude, attitude, and personality.

C.In the Practical examination, the student will be required to administer and interpret two psychological tests.

Distribution of Marks:

Topics

Internal Examiner

External Examiner

Practical File and Case Profile

10

-

Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)

5

-

Viva Voce (Case Profile & Two Psychological Tests)

-

3

Two tests (4 marks for conducting the tests and 8 marks for reporting)

-

12
 

15

15

To download the full syllabus, students can check the link below: 

Direct Link:

UK Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

