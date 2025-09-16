UK Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26: Want to get the latest Uttarakhand Board Class 12th Psychology syllabus? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Students can refer to this article to access the revised syllabus, along with the marking scheme, important chapters, and their corresponding weightage. Check the full article here.
Also, check: UK Board Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download
UK Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF
Check the full syllabus here, and also download the syllabus PDF link for FREE.
|
Units
|
Topics
|
Marks
|
I
|
Variations in Psychological Attributes
|
13
|
II
|
Self and Personality
|
13
|
III
|
Meeting Life Challenges
|
9
|
IV
|
Psychological Disorders
|
12
|
V
|
Therapeutic Approaches
|
9
|
VI
|
Attitude and Social Cognition
|
8
|
VII
|
Social Influence and Group Processes
|
6
|
Total
|
70
UK Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26 Practical
A.Development of case profile:
Using appropriate methods, such as interviews, observation & psychological tests.
B.Test administration:
Students are required to administer and interpret five psychological tests related to various psychological attributes, such as intelligence, aptitude, attitude, and personality.
C.In the Practical examination, the student will be required to administer and interpret two psychological tests.
Distribution of Marks:
|
Topics
|
Internal Examiner
|
External Examiner
|
Practical File and Case Profile
|
10
|
-
|
Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)
|
5
|
-
|
Viva Voce (Case Profile & Two Psychological Tests)
|
-
|
3
|
Two tests (4 marks for conducting the tests and 8 marks for reporting)
|
-
|
12
|
15
|
15
To download the full syllabus, students can check the link below:
Direct Link:
|
UK Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF
Other Related Links
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation