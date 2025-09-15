20+ Easy Nano Banana ChatGPT Prompts to Turn Photos Into 3D Models & Retro Visuals

Nano Banana: ChatGPT makes it easy to create realistic 3D models, aesthetic photoshoot backgrounds, and even retro visuals. Just copy and paste these prompts into ChatGPT, and you’ll get detailed instructions to use with Google AI Studio, DALL·E, Stable Diffusion, or any 3D model tool. Keep reading more about Nano Banano.

20+ Easy Nano Banana prompts:

1. Saree on Mannequin

Prompt for ChatGPT:

“Turn this saree image into a 3D mannequin model with realistic draping, pleats, and embroidery textures.”

2. Saree Virtual Try-On

Prompt for ChatGPT:

“Apply this saree onto my uploaded photo as a realistic 3D try-on. Keep the draping natural and fabric textures detailed.”

3. Bridal Saree Model

Prompt for ChatGPT:

“Convert this bridal saree into a realistic 3D model with zari embroidery, sequins, jewelry accessories, and flowing silk fabric.”