20+ Easy Nano Banana ChatGPT Prompts to Turn Photos Into 3D Models & Retro Visuals

Nano Banana: ChatGPT makes it easy to create realistic 3D models, aesthetic photoshoot backgrounds, and even retro visuals. Just copy and paste these prompts into ChatGPT, and you’ll get detailed instructions to use with Google AI Studio, DALL·E, Stable Diffusion, or any 3D model tool. Keep reading more about Nano Banano.
20+ Easy Nano Banana prompts:
1. Saree on Mannequin
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Turn this saree image into a 3D mannequin model with realistic draping, pleats, and embroidery textures.”
2. Saree Virtual Try-On
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Apply this saree onto my uploaded photo as a realistic 3D try-on. Keep the draping natural and fabric textures detailed.”
3. Bridal Saree Model
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Convert this bridal saree into a realistic 3D model with zari embroidery, sequins, jewelry accessories, and flowing silk fabric.”
4. Saree Draped Over Face
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Generate a realistic 3D saree look where the saree covers half the face like a veil, leaving one eye visible. Show silk shine and natural shadows.”
5. Saree Collectible Figurine
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Create a 3D figurine of a woman in a saree with lifelike draping, matte finish, and jewelry details for a collectible look.”
Indian Retro Image Prompts for Nano Banana 3D Figurines
6. Minimal Studio Backdrop
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Generate a simple studio background with soft beige walls, natural sunlight, and clean shadows to highlight the saree model.”
7. Royal Palace Setting
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Design a palace interior with chandeliers, marble flooring, and golden décor for a saree photoshoot backdrop.”
8. Temple Ambience
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Create a temple background with carved stone pillars, brass lamps, and warm golden lighting for a traditional saree look.”
9. Outdoor Garden Scene
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Place the saree model in a realistic garden with flowers, greenery, and soft sunlight for a natural aesthetic.”
10. Sunset Beach Saree Shoot
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Generate a romantic beach background at sunset with golden skies and calm waves for a flowing saree look.”
11. Vintage Saree Poster
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Create a retro Bollywood-style saree poster with grainy textures, bold typography, and vibrant colors.”
12. 90s Studio Portrait
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Turn this saree model into a 90s-style portrait with velvet drapes, neon backdrops, and dramatic lighting.”
13. Sepia Saree Photograph
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Convert this saree photo into a sepia-toned 70s retro visual with soft blur and vintage grain.”
14. Polaroid Saree Frame
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Generate a Polaroid-style frame of a saree model with faded tones, light leaks, and handwritten text on the border.”
15. Saree Magazine Cover
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Design a retro fashion magazine cover with a saree model, bold fonts, glossy textures, and 80s layout style.”
16. Saree in Cyberpunk Style
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Create a futuristic 3D saree model glowing with neon lights in a cyberpunk city background.”
17. Saree AR/VR Try-On
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Generate a 3D saree model optimized for AR/VR try-on with low-poly geometry and high-quality PBR textures.”
18. Saree on Fashion Runway
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Place the saree model on a glossy fashion ramp with spotlights and blurred background audience.”
19. Saree in Street Style
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Generate a modern saree visual in an urban street setting with graffiti walls and casual accessories.”
20. Saree Festival Look
Prompt for ChatGPT:
“Place the saree model in a festive background with rangoli, diyas, and colourful lights for a Diwali photoshoot.”
