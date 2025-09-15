Airforce Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025: Exam City Slip Released at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, Download City Details Via Candidate Login - Link Here

Airforce Agniveer Vayu Admit Card City Slip 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Agniveer Vayu City Intimation Slip 2025 on its official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The Agniveer Vayu exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on September 25, 2025. The Agniveer Vayu City Intimation Slip 2025 helps candidates in identifying the city of examination. Candidates are advised to verify all their details, such as name, date of birth, gender, aadhar number, photograph, signature, etc. The Air Force Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025 gets released 24 to 48 hours prior to the examination.

Airorce Agineer Vayu City Intimation Slip 2025

The Agniveer Vayu examination 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on September 25, 2025 and the Indian Air Force has assigned the city of examination as per the preference marked by candidates while filling the online application form. The Agniveer Vayu City Slip 2025 contains the city of examination and is not valid on the day of examination. IAF will separately release the Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025 approximately 24 hours to 48 hours prior to the examination date. Click on the direct link below to download the AFCAT City Intimation Slip 2025.