Airforce Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025: Exam City Slip Released at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, Download City Details Via Candidate Login - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Sep 15, 2025, 19:29 IST

The Agniveer Vayu City Intimation Slip 2025 is released for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted on September 25, 2025. The city slip contains the details, such as exam city and exam date. Direct Link to download the Agnipath Vayu City Slip is provided below

Agniveer Vayu City Slip 2025
Agniveer Vayu City Slip 2025

Airforce Agniveer Vayu Admit Card City Slip 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Agniveer Vayu City Intimation Slip 2025 on its official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The Agniveer Vayu exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on September 25, 2025. The Agniveer Vayu City Intimation Slip 2025 helps candidates in identifying the city of examination. Candidates are advised to verify all their details, such as name, date of birth, gender, aadhar number, photograph, signature, etc. The Air Force Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025 gets released 24 to 48 hours prior to the examination.

Airorce Agineer Vayu City Intimation Slip 2025

The Agniveer Vayu examination 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on September 25, 2025 and the Indian Air Force has assigned the city of examination as per the preference marked by candidates while filling the online application form. The Agniveer Vayu City Slip 2025 contains the city of examination and is not valid on the day of examination. IAF will separately release the Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025 approximately 24 hours to 48 hours prior to the examination date. Click on the direct link below to download the AFCAT City Intimation Slip 2025.

Airforce Agniveer Vayu City Intimation Slip 2025

Active Link

Agniveer Vayu City Intimation Slip 2025: Overview

The Agniveer Vayu Intimation Slip 2025 was released on the official website on August 7, 2025. The Agnipath Vayu Slip can be downloaded by providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for Agniveer Vayu City Slip 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Organization

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Exam Name

Agniveer Vayu

Total Vacancies

Agniveervayu 02/2026

Exam Dates

September 25, 2025

Official Website

https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/

How to Download the Agnipath Vayu City Intimation Slip 2025?

Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form and now check their city of examination by logging into their account with registration number and password, Check the steps below to download the Agniveer Vayu City Intimation Slip 2025

  • Visit the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the login or register button provided on the top right corner
  • Now log in with the existing registration number and password.
  • Agnipath Vayu City Slip will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the details and download it for future reference.

