DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Ends Tomorrow for 615 Group B and C Posts - Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility and More

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 15, 2025, 19:33 IST

DSSSB Recruitment 2025 registration window will close tomorrow, September 16. Candidates aspiring to secure government jobs under DSSSB can complete their application process by visiting the official website – dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check eligibility criteria, application steps, fees, and other important details here.

DSSSB Apply Online

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will soon close the registration window for various posts, including Mason, Statistical Clerk, JE, and other posts. Individuals who are yet to apply for these positions can submit their application forms till September 16. No forms shall be accepted after the closure of the application window.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 615 vacancies. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria before applying online via the direct link provided in the article.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Overview

The last date to apply online for DSSSB 2025 exam is September 16. Applicants should carefully check the eligibility requirements before completing the registration to avoid getting their applications rejected.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Highlights

Conducting Body

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Advertisement no.

Advt. No. 02/2025

Vacancy

615

Registration date

August 18 and September 16

Salary

Rs. 18,000 - Rs 1,51,100 per month

Official website

dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Apply Online 2025 Link

DSSSB has activated the DSSSB Apply Online 2025 link on its official website after the official notification. Candidates who haven’t applied yet are advised to complete their applications by September 16 using the direct link provided below.

DSSSB Apply Online 2025 Link

DSSSB Vacancy 2025 Post-wise

A total of 615 vacancies have been announced for Mason, Statistical Clerk, Junior Engineer, and various other posts. The highest number of vacancies are for the post of Caretaker, followed by Assistant Superintendent, Assistant Public Health Inspector, and Mason. Candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details in the table below.

Post Name

Vacancies

Statistical Clerk

11

Assistant Public Health Inspector

78

Mason

58

Assistant Security Officer

2

Junior Draftsman (Electric)

6

Technical Supervisor (Radiology)

9

Bailiff

14

Naib Tehsildar

1

Assistant Accounts Officer

9

Senior Investigator

7

Programmer

2

Surveyor

19

Conservation Assistant

1

Assistant Superintendent

93

Stenographer

1

Assistant Librarian

1

Junior Computer Operator

1

Chief Accountant

1

Assistant Editor

1

Sub-Editor

1

Head Librarian

1

Caretaker

114

Forest Guard

52

Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher)

32

Music Teacher

3

Junior Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical)

50

Inspecting Officer

16

Senior Laboratory Assistant

3

Accountant

2

Assistant Store Keeper

2

Work Assistant

2

UDC (Accounts / Auditor)

8

Technical Assistant (Hindi)

1

Pharmacist (Unani)

13

How to Apply Online for DSSSB Recruitment 

  • Visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

  • Click on the ‘New Registration’ link if you are a first-time user. Already registered candidates can log in using their User ID and Password.

  • Enter personal, academic, and professional details correctly in the application form.

  • Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required certificates in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the fee online through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI

  • Verify all details carefully before final submission

  • Once submitted, no changes can be made.

  • Take a printout of the submitted application form and fee receipt for future reference.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

The application fee for DSSSB application form is Rs 100. Candidates belonging to the Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability), or Ex-Serviceman categories are exempted from the payment of application fee. It must be paid online.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
