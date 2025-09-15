DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Ends Tomorrow for 615 Group B and C Posts - Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility and More

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will soon close the registration window for various posts, including Mason, Statistical Clerk, JE, and other posts. Individuals who are yet to apply for these positions can submit their application forms till September 16. No forms shall be accepted after the closure of the application window.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 615 vacancies. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria before applying online via the direct link provided in the article.
DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Overview
The last date to apply online for DSSSB 2025 exam is September 16. Applicants should carefully check the eligibility requirements before completing the registration to avoid getting their applications rejected.
DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Highlights
Conducting Body
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
Advertisement no.
Advt. No. 02/2025
Vacancy
615
Registration date
August 18 and September 16
Salary
Rs. 18,000 - Rs 1,51,100 per month
Official website
dsssb.delhi.gov.in
DSSSB Apply Online 2025 Link
DSSSB has activated the DSSSB Apply Online 2025 link on its official website after the official notification. Candidates who haven’t applied yet are advised to complete their applications by September 16 using the direct link provided below.
DSSSB Vacancy 2025 Post-wise
A total of 615 vacancies have been announced for Mason, Statistical Clerk, Junior Engineer, and various other posts. The highest number of vacancies are for the post of Caretaker, followed by Assistant Superintendent, Assistant Public Health Inspector, and Mason. Candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details in the table below.
Post Name
Vacancies
Statistical Clerk
11
Assistant Public Health Inspector
78
Mason
58
Assistant Security Officer
2
Junior Draftsman (Electric)
6
Technical Supervisor (Radiology)
9
Bailiff
14
Naib Tehsildar
1
Assistant Accounts Officer
9
Senior Investigator
7
Programmer
2
Surveyor
19
Conservation Assistant
1
Assistant Superintendent
93
Stenographer
1
Assistant Librarian
1
Junior Computer Operator
1
Chief Accountant
1
Assistant Editor
1
Sub-Editor
1
Head Librarian
1
Caretaker
114
Forest Guard
52
Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher)
32
Music Teacher
3
Junior Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical)
50
Inspecting Officer
16
Senior Laboratory Assistant
3
Accountant
2
Assistant Store Keeper
2
Work Assistant
2
UDC (Accounts / Auditor)
8
Technical Assistant (Hindi)
1
Pharmacist (Unani)
13
How to Apply Online for DSSSB Recruitment
-
Visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
-
Click on the ‘New Registration’ link if you are a first-time user. Already registered candidates can log in using their User ID and Password.
-
Enter personal, academic, and professional details correctly in the application form.
-
Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required certificates in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the fee online through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI
-
Verify all details carefully before final submission
-
Once submitted, no changes can be made.
-
Take a printout of the submitted application form and fee receipt for future reference.
DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Application Fee
The application fee for DSSSB application form is Rs 100. Candidates belonging to the Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability), or Ex-Serviceman categories are exempted from the payment of application fee. It must be paid online.
