DSSSB Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Ends Tomorrow for 615 Group B and C Posts - Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility and More

DSSSB Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will soon close the registration window for various posts, including Mason, Statistical Clerk, JE, and other posts. Individuals who are yet to apply for these positions can submit their application forms till September 16. No forms shall be accepted after the closure of the application window.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 615 vacancies. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria before applying online via the direct link provided in the article.

DSSSB Recruitment 2025 Overview

The last date to apply online for DSSSB 2025 exam is September 16. Applicants should carefully check the eligibility requirements before completing the registration to avoid getting their applications rejected.