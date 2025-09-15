RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
TG CPGET 2025: Round 1 Counselling Registration Extended; Apply at cpget.ouadmissions.com

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 15, 2025, 20:17 IST

TG CPGET Counselling 2025: Osmania University, Hyderabad has extended the registration deadline for Phase 1 of the Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) Counselling 2025 to September 18, 2025. The previous deadline was September 15, 2025. Candidates can register online at cpget.ouadmissions.com.

TG CPGET Counselling 2025: The Osmania University, Hyderabad has revised the last date for Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) Counselling 2025 Phase 1 registration to September 18, 2025. Earlier, the last date to register for the TS CPGET 2025 exam was September 15, 2025. Eligible candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at cpget.ouadmissions.com. Students are required to adhere to deadlines to avoid issues later. 

The official website reads, “The last date for registration of admissions TG CPGET-2025 (Other than 5 years Integrated/M.Ed./M.P.Ed. Courses) has been extended upto 18-09-2025. The detailed schedule will be announced soon.”

TG CPGET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important information related to TG CPGET Counselling 2025: 

Overview

Details 

Event name 

TG CPGET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 registration 

Exam name 

Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET)

Board name 

Osmania University, Hyderabad

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cpget.ouadmissions.com

State 

Telangana 

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Registration last date 

September 15, 2025 

Registration revised date 

September 18, 2025

Registration fee

OC/BC: INR 250

SC/ST/PH: INR 200

How to Register for TG CPGET Counselling 2025?

Candidates will need to visit the official website and follow the instructions mentioned below to register online for TG CPGET Counselling 2025 Phase 1:

  1. Visit the official website at cpget.ouadmissions.com
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Other Courses’
  3. Click on ‘Apply for online certificate verification’ button
  4. In the log in window, select your Subject from the dropdown
  5. In the respective fields, enter your Hall Ticket Number, Rank, and Date of Birth 
  6. Press on ‘Login’
  7. Provide your personal and academic details 
  8. Pay the online registration fee and submit the form 
  9. Download the form for future reference 

DIRECT LINK - TG CPGET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Registration

