TG CPGET 2025: Round 1 Counselling Registration Extended; Apply at cpget.ouadmissions.com

TG CPGET Counselling 2025: The Osmania University, Hyderabad has revised the last date for Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) Counselling 2025 Phase 1 registration to September 18, 2025. Earlier, the last date to register for the TS CPGET 2025 exam was September 15, 2025. Eligible candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at cpget.ouadmissions.com. Students are required to adhere to deadlines to avoid issues later.
The official website reads, “The last date for registration of admissions TG CPGET-2025 (Other than 5 years Integrated/M.Ed./M.P.Ed. Courses) has been extended upto 18-09-2025. The detailed schedule will be announced soon.”
TG CPGET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information related to TG CPGET Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
TG CPGET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 registration
|
Exam name
|
Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET)
|
Board name
|
Osmania University, Hyderabad
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cpget.ouadmissions.com
|
State
|
Telangana
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Registration last date
|
September 15, 2025
|
Registration revised date
|
September 18, 2025
|
Registration fee
|
OC/BC: INR 250
SC/ST/PH: INR 200
How to Register for TG CPGET Counselling 2025?
Candidates will need to visit the official website and follow the instructions mentioned below to register online for TG CPGET Counselling 2025 Phase 1:
- Visit the official website at cpget.ouadmissions.com
- On the homepage, click on ‘Other Courses’
- Click on ‘Apply for online certificate verification’ button
- In the log in window, select your Subject from the dropdown
- In the respective fields, enter your Hall Ticket Number, Rank, and Date of Birth
- Press on ‘Login’
- Provide your personal and academic details
- Pay the online registration fee and submit the form
- Download the form for future reference
DIRECT LINK - TG CPGET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Registration
