TG CPGET 2025: Round 1 Counselling Registration Extended; Apply at cpget.ouadmissions.com

TG CPGET Counselling 2025: The Osmania University, Hyderabad has revised the last date for Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) Counselling 2025 Phase 1 registration to September 18, 2025. Earlier, the last date to register for the TS CPGET 2025 exam was September 15, 2025. Eligible candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at cpget.ouadmissions.com. Students are required to adhere to deadlines to avoid issues later.

The official website reads, “The last date for registration of admissions TG CPGET-2025 (Other than 5 years Integrated/M.Ed./M.P.Ed. Courses) has been extended upto 18-09-2025. The detailed schedule will be announced soon.”

TG CPGET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to TG CPGET Counselling 2025: