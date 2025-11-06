IIM Ahmedabad: Records 100% Summer Placements for PGP 2027; Details Here

IIM Ahmedabad has successfully finished its summer placement process for the batch graduating in 2027. The institute announced that every single student got a placement, just like in previous years. The interviews were done in a mixed way, with companies joining both online and offline. The IIM finished its summer job process in three parts between October 28 and November 3. Many different kinds of companies hired students from the 2025-2026 group. Here is a summary of the placements by group. Also check: IIM Calcutta Hits 100% Internship Placement with a Highest Stipend of 6 Lakh Cluster 1: Consulting and Finance The official report states that on October 28, the first cluster brought in six groups of companies specializing in finance and consulting. This included roles in Investment Banking, various Consulting types, and Private Equity/Venture Capital funds.

The best global consulting firms came to hire students. The main recruiters were Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, and Kearney, which offered the most jobs. Other top firms, including EY Parthenon and Strategy&, also participated. In the finance world, global giants like Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered hired the most students for investment banking and trading jobs. Other well-known banks, including Bank of America, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley, also participated in the recruitment. The first phase also brought in major private investment firms like Blackstone Group, Ares Management, and Premji Invest. Separately, the financial advisory and cards sector was led by American Express, with support from companies like Cranmore Partners.

The institute also offered many job opportunities overseas through global companies like Goldman Sachs (in Hong Kong and Singapore), HSBC (in Hong Kong), and Strategy& (in the Middle East). Cluster 2: Consumer goods, conglomerates and healthcare The second round of hiring, held on October 31, 2025, focused on seven diverse areas. These included companies dealing with consumer goods, advertising, media, large business groups (conglomerates), health, and retail (online and business-to-business). In the 'Conglomerates' group (large business empires), Mahindra & Mahindra hired the most students, followed by Tata Administrative Services and Aditya Birla Group. For Consumer Goods (FMCG), Procter & Gamble (P&G) and ITC Limited made the most offers. Other major companies like Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Nestle, and Coca-Cola also recruited.

For financial services and platforms, FinIQ Consulting hired the most people. In Advertising and Media, the top recruiter was JioStar. For Online Shopping and Retail, Amazon and Flipkart were the main companies hiring. The Health Care sector also saw strong interest from companies like Glenmark, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Optum. New companies joined the hiring process, expanding the types of jobs available. These included Dainik Bhaskar, Haleon, Jupiter Money, Medtronic India, and Philip Morris. There were also opportunities for international internships offered by Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. Cluster 3: Enterprise technology, core manufacturing and emerging domains The last round of placements (Cluster 3), held on November 3, 2025, involved a huge mix of companies across 14 different sectors. This included everything from Consumer Technology and Gaming to Core Manufacturing, Green Energy, Education, and Government jobs.