Current Affairs Quiz 06 Nov 2025: UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy

Today's Current Affairs Quiz 06 November 2025: Jagran Josh presents this week's important current affairs quiz for students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers. This quiz includes questions related to the Army Sports Conclave 2025 and UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

1. Where was the Army Sports Conclave 2025 recently organised by the Indian Army?

A. Hyderabad

B. New Delhi

C. Pune

D. Lucknow

1. B. New Delhi

The Indian Army organised the Army Sports Conclave 2025 at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. The event, held at a defining moment in India’s sporting journey, reaffirmed the Army’s contribution to the nation’s Olympic Mission 2036 and its commitment to nurturing sporting talent. Lt Gen Ajay Ramdev, Director General (Integrated Training), delivered the welcome address.

2. Which Indian city has recently been declared as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy?

A. Jaipur

B. Nashik

C. Guwahati

D. Lucknow

2. D. Lucknow

During the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, was officially declared a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. Lucknow is now the second Indian city after Hyderabad (2019) to receive this honour, celebrating its rich Awadhi cuisine, culinary art, hospitality, and cultural heritage.