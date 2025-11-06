Current Affairs Quiz 06 Nov 2025: UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy

Today's Current Affairs Quiz 06 November 2025: Jagran Josh presents this week's important current affairs quiz for students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers. This quiz includes questions related to the Army Sports Conclave 2025 and UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.
1. Where was the Army Sports Conclave 2025 recently organised by the Indian Army?
A. Hyderabad
B. New Delhi
C. Pune
D. Lucknow
1. B. New Delhi
The Indian Army organised the Army Sports Conclave 2025 at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. The event, held at a defining moment in India’s sporting journey, reaffirmed the Army’s contribution to the nation’s Olympic Mission 2036 and its commitment to nurturing sporting talent. Lt Gen Ajay Ramdev, Director General (Integrated Training), delivered the welcome address.
2. Which Indian city has recently been declared as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy?
A. Jaipur
B. Nashik
C. Guwahati
D. Lucknow
2. D. Lucknow
During the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, was officially declared a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. Lucknow is now the second Indian city after Hyderabad (2019) to receive this honour, celebrating its rich Awadhi cuisine, culinary art, hospitality, and cultural heritage.
3. Which organisation recently conducted the successful counter-drone exercise “Vayu Samanvay-II”?
A. Indian Army
B. Indian Air Force
C. Indian Navy
D. Indian Coast Guard
3. A. Indian Army
The Indian Army successfully conducted a large-scale drone and counter-drone exercise named “Vayu Samanvay-II” from October 28 to 29 under the aegis of the Southern Command in the forward areas of the desert region. The exercise was designed to validate the Army’s preparedness for next-generation warfare by integrating various aerial and ground resources in a realistic electronic warfare and multi-domain environment.
4. Which Indian cooperative organisation secured the top global rank in the ICA World Cooperative Monitor 2025?
A. IFFCO
B. Amul (GCMMF)
C. NABARD
D. Both A and B
4. B. Amul (GCMMF)
In 2025, India’s Amul (GCMMF) and IFFCO secured the first and second global ranks respectively among the world’s top cooperatives. This was reported in the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) World Cooperative Monitor 2025, released in Doha, Qatar. The rankings are based on turnover relative to national GDP per capita, highlighting both economic performance and social impact in line with cooperative principles.
5. Which organisation has partnered with EPFO to provide doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) services for pensioners?
A. State Bank of India (SBI)
B. India Post Payments Bank (IPPB)
C. NABARD
D. Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
5. B. India Post Payments Bank (IPPB)
India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) have partnered to launch doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) services for pensioners under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 (EPS-95). This initiative allows EPFO pensioners to submit their life certificates from home, eliminating the need to visit banks or EPFO offices and making the process simpler and more convenient.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation