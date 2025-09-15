AIBE 20 Notification 2025: When BCI Release the Notification, Check Expected Release Date, Official Link allindiabarexamination.com

News

AIBE 20 Notification: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon release the official notification for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2025 on allindiabarexamination.com. The notification will include details about exam dates, eligibility, and application fees. The exam will evaluate the knowledge and competence of students to practice law.

AIBE 20 Notification: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2025 official notification soon. Eligible and interested candidates will need to visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com to check the official notification. The official notification will carry details on the exam dates, eligibility, application fee and more. The exam is expected to be held in late December 2025. AIBE 20 Notification Key Highlights Candidates can check the following table carrying the details of AIBE 20 Notification here: Overview Details Event name AIBE 20 Notification date Board name Bar Council of India (BCI) Exam name All India Bar Examination (AIBE) Academic year 2025-26 Official website allindiabarexamination.com Stream Law Exam mode Offline, pen and paper mode Exam date December 2025 (expected) Exam duration 3 hours Total questions 100 Question type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Marking scheme Correct +1 Incorrect: 0 Unattempted: 0 Exam fee (expected) General/OBC: INR 3560 Reserved: INR 2560

LATEST NEWS | XAT 2026: XLRI MBA Mock Test Official Date Released; Check Schedule Here How to Check AIBE 20 Notification Online? Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the AIBE 20 notification on the official website: Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on the link for AIBE 20 notification AIBE 20 notification will appear Check the important exam information and download the document AIBE 20 Exam Eligibility Criteria An eligible candidate must hold a 3 or 5-year LLB degree. They must also register with a State Bar Council, which is expected to start in September 2025. Students in their final year of law without backlogs can also apply and appear for the exams. The AIBE exam 2025 assesses the knowledge of the law students and competence to practice law, clear which the bar will grant a Certificate of Practice (CoP) to law graduates, which is compulsory to practice law in India.