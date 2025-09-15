XAT 2026: XLRI MBA Mock Test Official Date Released; Check Schedule Here

News

XAT 2026 Mock Test dates: XLRI Jamshedpur announced the XAT 2026 mock test dates. The online registration closes on September 24, 2025. XAT 2026 exam will be held on January 4, 2026. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.

XAT 2026: XLRI Jamshedpur has released the Xavier's Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 mock test dates today, September 15, 2025. XLRI, on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), will conduct the XAT 2026 Mock Test from September 27 to 28, 2025. Interested candidates will need to register for the exam by September 24, 2025. XAT 2026 Key Highlights The following table carries the important details related to XAT 2026: Overview Details Event name XAT 2026 Mock Test Exam name Xavier's Aptitude Test (XAT) Conducting body XLRI Jamshedpur Board name Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) Academic year 2025-26 Official website xatonline.in Stream Management XAT 2026 mock test registration begins September 15, 2025 XAT 2026 Mock Test dates September 27 - 28, 2025 Application fee INR 2200 Additional INR 200

How to Register for XAT 2026? Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for XAT 2026 mock test: Visit the official website at xatonline.in On the homage, in the registration window, enter the following details: Name, Email Address, Mobile Number, Password, State, and City Solve the captcha code and Submit the form Provide your correct details and information Upload the scanned copies of the documents in prescribed format Pay the online registration fee and submit the form Save and download the form for future reference XAT 2025 Exam Important Dates? Candidates applying for XAT 2026 exam will need to keep the following dates and time in mind while applying and following through the entire exam and admission process: Event Date and Time XAT 2026 mock test dates September 27, 2025 from 5 PM - September 28, 2025 till 5 PM XAT 2026 exam date January 4, 2025 XAT 2026 Registration last date December 5, 2025 XAT 2026 Mock Test dates September 27 - 28, 2025 Registration fee payment last date September 24, 2025