RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

XAT 2026: XLRI MBA Mock Test Official Date Released; Check Schedule Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 15, 2025, 12:10 IST

XAT 2026 Mock Test dates: XLRI Jamshedpur announced the XAT 2026 mock test dates. The online registration closes on September 24, 2025. XAT 2026 exam will be held on January 4, 2026. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Register for Result Updates

XAT 2026: XLRI Jamshedpur has released the Xavier's Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 mock test dates today, September 15, 2025. XLRI, on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), will conduct the XAT 2026 Mock Test from September 27 to 28, 2025. Interested candidates will need to register for the exam by September 24, 2025. 

XAT 2026 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important details related to XAT 2026:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

XAT 2026 Mock Test 

Exam name 

Xavier's Aptitude Test (XAT)

Conducting body 

XLRI Jamshedpur

Board name 

Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

xatonline.in

Stream 

Management 

XAT 2026 mock test registration begins

September 15, 2025

XAT 2026 Mock Test dates 

September 27 - 28, 2025

Application fee 

INR 2200

Additional INR 200

How to Register for XAT 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for XAT 2026 mock test: 

  1. Visit the official website at xatonline.in
  2. On the homage, in the registration window, enter the following details: Name, Email Address, Mobile Number, Password, State, and City
  3. Solve the captcha code and Submit the form
  4. Provide your correct details and information 
  5. Upload the scanned copies of the documents in prescribed format
  6. Pay the online registration fee and submit the form
  7. Save and download the form for future reference

XAT 2025 Exam Important Dates?

Candidates applying for XAT 2026 exam will need to keep the following dates and time in mind while applying and following through the entire exam and admission process:

Event 

Date and Time 

XAT 2026 mock test dates 

September 27, 2025 from 5 PM - September 28, 2025 till 5 PM

XAT 2026 exam date 

January 4, 2025

XAT 2026 Registration last date

December 5, 2025

XAT 2026 Mock Test dates 

September 27 - 28, 2025

Registration fee payment last date 

September 24, 2025 

Related Stories

Candidates must note that the registration for XAT 2026 mock test will be considered complete only once the registration fee is paid online.

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News