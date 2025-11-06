UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
CBSE Issues Notification Asking Schools to Provide Class 11 Registration Number for JEE Main 2026 Applications, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 6, 2025, 15:18 IST

CBSE asks schools to provide JEE aspirants their Class 11 registration number as required by the board. Check official notification here.

Key Points

  • Class 11 registration number mandatory for CBSE students applying for JEE Main 2026
  • Last date to apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 is November 27, 2025
  • JEE Main 2026 applications available at jeemain.nta.nic.in

CBSE 11th Registration Required: The Central Board of Secondary Education has asked all schools affiliated to the board to provide students with their CBSE class 11 registration number. As per the official notification issued by the CBSE board, candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2026 exams must provide their CBSE class 11 registration number when filling out the JEE Main 2026 applications.

As per the notification shared “In the Class X/XII Board Examinations Date Sheet issued by the Board vide circular dated 30.10.2025, it was mentioned that NTA will require the registration number of Class XI students to be filled in the JEE (Main) application. Accordingly, all the schools are requested to provide the registration number of Class XI to their students applying for JEE (Main).”

CBSE official Notification - Click Here

The notification further states that despite the instructions, many parents and students have approached the Board complaining that the Class XII students appearing for the JEE 2026 exam are not given their Class XI registration numbers from the respective schools.The board has further added that the matter has been seriously viewed and reiterated that schools must provide the Class XI registration number to students appearing for the JEE Exam 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration process is underway. Eligible candidates can apply for the engineering entrance through the link available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. To apply for the JEE Main Session 1 exams scheduled for January 2026, candidates need to first register through the new registration link available on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main 2026

Step 2: Click on Session 1 registration

Step 3: Enter required details

Step 4: Fill out the JEE Main 2026 application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit


