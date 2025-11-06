CBSE Issues Notification Asking Schools to Provide Class 11 Registration Number for JEE Main 2026 Applications, Check Details Here

CBSE 11th Registration Required: The Central Board of Secondary Education has asked all schools affiliated to the board to provide students with their CBSE class 11 registration number. As per the official notification issued by the CBSE board, candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2026 exams must provide their CBSE class 11 registration number when filling out the JEE Main 2026 applications.

As per the notification shared “In the Class X/XII Board Examinations Date Sheet issued by the Board vide circular dated 30.10.2025, it was mentioned that NTA will require the registration number of Class XI students to be filled in the JEE (Main) application. Accordingly, all the schools are requested to provide the registration number of Class XI to their students applying for JEE (Main).”

