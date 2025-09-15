Swachhata Pakhwada 2025: Delhi School Observes Cleanliness Drive from September 16th to 30th

Delhi: The Delhi government has asked all the schools to observe Swachhata Pakhwada from September 16 to 30, 2025. The event is organised to promote cleanliness, sanitation, and hygiene among students, teachers, and the local community. The event also revolves around raising awareness about reducing the use of single-use plastics and adopting the ‘3R’ Rule- reduce, reuse, and recycle.

The cleanliness drive will be observed in schools under different managements such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB), Delhi State Welfare (DSW), government-aided schools and private unaided schools.

Swachhata Pakhwada OFFICIAL Notice

