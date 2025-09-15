RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links
News

WB NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 UG Merit List OUT at wbmcc.nic.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 15, 2025, 18:59 IST

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) released the West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List today, September 15, 2025. Candidates can view it on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List released today, September 15, 2025.
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List released today, September 15, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List today, September 15, 2025. Candidates can check their status on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of WB NEET UG Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

wbmcc.nic.in

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS 

BDS

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

State 

West Bengal 

Round 2 merit list release date 

September 15, 2025 

Choice filling and locking window 

September 15 - 17, 2025

How to Check WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List?

Candidates must follow the mentioned steps to check their WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit status online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘UG Medical and Dental’
  3. Scroll down to click on ‘Candidate Registration & Login’
  4. In the log in window, enter your NEET UG Roll Number and Password
  5. Solve the case sensitive captcha code 
  6. Press ‘Sign In’
  7. In the candidate dashboard, check your WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 status 
  8. Download the letter for future reference 

DIRECT LINK - WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Candidate Log In Window

LATEST NEWS | XAT 2026: XLRI MBA Mock Test Official Date Released; Check Schedule Here

Candidates are advised to stick to the deadlines and not wait for the last date to fill choices and lock them online to avoid reprimands later. 

Related Stories

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can check the revised West Bengal NEET UG counselling dates 2025 here:

Events 

Date(s)

Round 2 Merit List and Seat Matrix release date 

September 15, 2025

Round 2 Choice Filling and Locking

September 15 - 17, 2025

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date 

September 22, 2025 after 4 PM

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule

LATEST NEWS:

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News