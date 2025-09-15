WB NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2 UG Merit List OUT at wbmcc.nic.in

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List today, September 15, 2025. Candidates can check their status on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of WB NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbmcc.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
State
|
West Bengal
|
Round 2 merit list release date
|
September 15, 2025
|
Choice filling and locking window
|
September 15 - 17, 2025
How to Check WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit List?
Candidates must follow the mentioned steps to check their WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Merit status online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘UG Medical and Dental’
- Scroll down to click on ‘Candidate Registration & Login’
- In the log in window, enter your NEET UG Roll Number and Password
- Solve the case sensitive captcha code
- Press ‘Sign In’
- In the candidate dashboard, check your WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 status
- Download the letter for future reference
DIRECT LINK - WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Candidate Log In Window
Candidates are advised to stick to the deadlines and not wait for the last date to fill choices and lock them online to avoid reprimands later.
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the revised West Bengal NEET UG counselling dates 2025 here:
|
Events
|
Date(s)
|
Round 2 Merit List and Seat Matrix release date
|
September 15, 2025
|
Round 2 Choice Filling and Locking
|
September 15 - 17, 2025
|
Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date
|
September 22, 2025 after 4 PM
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule
