Today Education News in English October 31st 2025: AI Course launched by Government, Free JEE Main 2026 Crash Course, and More

News

Here are the top important education news headlines from across India for students, parents, and guardians today, October 31, 2025. Read crisp news on government updates, MoUs, agreements on education here.

Key Points Check the top 5 latest news bites on education today, October 31, 2025.

The news bites comprise national and regional developments.

Students can find the latest opportunities in education and careers here.

Here are the top news bulletins on Education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector. Ministry of Education to introduce AI curriculum in schools from Class 3 onwards The Indian government plans to introduce an Artificial Intelligence (AI) curriculum for all schools starting from Class 3. The Ministry of Education views this as a crucial initial step towards the ethical application of AI in solving complex problems. By integrating AI organically from the foundational stage, the initiative aims to embed the technology and nurture its use for the public good. The curriculum will also emphasize Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking to enhance learning, thinking, and teaching processes.

In order to achieve this, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has formed an expert committee, chaired by IIT Madras Professor Karthik Raman, to develop the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computational Thinking (CT) curriculum, aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023 and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. A stakeholder consultation was held in New Delhi, bringing together various expert bodies, including CBSE, NCERT, KVS, NVS, and external specialists. During this consultation, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, stressed the importance of treating AI education as a fundamental, universal skill relevant to the world around us. Source: NEWS AIR & DD NEWS IBM to set up AI lab at AICTE HQ and upskill Indian talents

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and IBM are collaborating to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab at All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) headquarters. This initiative aims to provide students and faculty within India's technical education sector with access to training in emerging technologies and exposure to industry standards. The lab will serve as a central hub for upskilling in AI, data science, and related fields. It will emphasize practical learning, certification, and curriculum support for technical institutions. This partnership aligns with national efforts to develop an industry-ready talent pool in next-generation technologies. According to a statement released by the government, the partnership is dedicated to making AI "accessible, inclusive, and aligned with our development goals." Implementation plans include selecting and training master-trainers, organizing workshops and hackathons for students, and providing accreditation through certificates and other forms of recognition. The overarching goal is to equip thousands of students and faculty in the coming years with skills that will support India's objective of creating a future-ready technical workforce.

Source: DD NEWS with inputs from ANI Model Youth Gram Sabha to empower students with practical lessons in grassroots democracy Model Youth Gram Sabha: Loktantra Ki Pathshala



The Model Youth Gram Sabha (MYGS) equips students with hands-on experience in grassroots democracy, simulating real gram sabha processes to build leadership and civic engagement. It strengthens youth understanding of the Panchayati… pic.twitter.com/JdqBx207pS — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 30, 2025 The Model Youth Gram Sabha (MYGS) is teaching students in India’s villages about democracy and community decision-making. Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on the youth's role in shaping ‘Bharat’ through this initiative. Historically, youth participation in Gram Sabhas or village meetings has been low. The MYGS changes this by having students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) act out roles in mock Gram Sabhas. They debate real issues, set priorities, and learn decision-making, mirroring actual village council operations.

This program develops vital life skills like public speaking, teamwork, and problem-solving, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020’s focus on civic responsibility. Students analyze community problems and propose solutions, understanding transparency and constitutional rights within the Panchayati Raj system. The structured process involves training teachers, conducting mock Gram Sabhas with agendas and role assignments, and providing certificates and funds. Top teams are recognized at national competitions. As the model expands, it aims to create an empowered generation that understands true democracy. These ‘pathshalas’ of democracy will enable rural youth to lead and drive change for their communities and the nation. Source: DD NEWS India expands digital platform to engage youth in nation building via MY Bharat App

Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), a flagship youth platform was launched today, October 31, 2023, by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. It connects young Indians, aged 10 to 29, with opportunities for volunteering, leadership, skill development, and learning. It's a "phygital", a portmanteau of ‘physical’ and ‘digital’ ecosystem, moving beyond traditional youth programs. As of October 2025, the MY Bharat portal boasts over 2 crore registered youth and 1.2 lakh organizations, facilitating 14.5 lakh volunteering opportunities and connecting 16,000+ youth clubs. The MY Bharat Mobile App, launched on October 1, 2025, further enhances accessibility with AI-driven chatbots and multilingual support, already registering 1.81 crore youth. The upgraded MY Bharat 2.0 introduces features like the National Career Service, a Mentorship Hub, and Fit India integration, supported by AI-enabled tools and collaborations with 5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs to bridge the digital divide. MY Bharat has driven youth participation in campaigns like the Viksit Bharat Run 2025 and Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat. Partnerships, including an MoU with Digital India Corporation for MY Bharat 2.0 development and with the School of Ultimate Leadership Foundation for training 100,000 youth leaders, aim for future expansion in career counselling, skill mapping, and integration with national digital initiatives. With over 2 crore youth engaged, MY Bharat is India's largest digital youth platform, empowering young citizens to contribute to Viksit Bharat 2047.

Source: DD NEWS IIT Kanpur launches free online 40-day JEE Main 2026 crash course for students IIT Kanpur has launched a free 40-day JEE Main 2026 crash course under the Ministry of Education's SATHEE initiative, starting November 1, 2025. This online program aims to enhance conceptual clarity and performance for aspirants nationwide. It offers live and recorded sessions by IITians, covering Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, along with daily practice, chapter-wise tests, and an All India Mock Test Series. Students will receive free mentorship and doubt-clearing support. A key feature is AI-based performance analytics for personalized progress tracking. All resources are accessible via the SATHEE website and app. About SATHEE platform SATHEE, an innovative platform developed by the Ministry of Education and @IITKanpur under #NEP2020, is creating equal opportunities in competitive exam preparation field. With over 8.8 lakh learners already benefiting from its free, high-quality resources, SATHEE is making… pic.twitter.com/YoHH116BmQ — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) September 21, 2024