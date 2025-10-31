JEE Main 2026 Registration Session 1 Begin Soon, CBSE Class 11 Registrations Required for Application

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency is expected to commence the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration process today, October 31, 2025. According to the notification issued by the agency earlier, JEE Main 2026 session 1 registrations will commence at jeemain.nta.nic.in in October 2025.

This year, JEE Main is being held in two sessions. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026, and JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be conducted from April 1 to 10, 2026. The registrations for session 1 are likely to commence on the official website today.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Date and Time

Today, being the last day of October 2025, aspirants are eagerly awaiting the commencement of the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration process. The confirmed schedule for the release of the JEE Main 2026 registration for session 1 has not been issued by the board. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.