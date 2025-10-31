JEE Main 2026 Registration Session 1 Begin Soon, CBSE Class 11 Registrations Required for Application

Key Points
- JEE Main 2026 registration for session 1 likely to begin by tonight
- Registration link to be activated at jeemain.nta.nic.in for Session 1 exams
- Aadhar Card and other documents mandatory for JEE Main 2026 applications
JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency is expected to commence the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration process today, October 31, 2025. According to the notification issued by the agency earlier, JEE Main 2026 session 1 registrations will commence at jeemain.nta.nic.in in October 2025.
This year, JEE Main is being held in two sessions. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026, and JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be conducted from April 1 to 10, 2026. The registrations for session 1 are likely to commence on the official website today.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Date and Time
Today, being the last day of October 2025, aspirants are eagerly awaiting the commencement of the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration process. The confirmed schedule for the release of the JEE Main 2026 registration for session 1 has not been issued by the board. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.
JEE Main 2026 CBSE Class 11 Registration Required
The CBSE 10th and 12th final datesheet 2026 was issued on the official website - cbse.gov.in. According to the notification, in order to ensure that the JEE Main and CBSE Examinations do not coincide, the NTA has asked for the registration number of the students of class 11 to be filled in the JEE Main application. Schools have also been asked to provide the registration number of class 11 to students applying for the JEE Main exams.
JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule
The JEE Main 2026 exam schedule has been announced by NTA. According to the tentative dates issued, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exams will be held in January from January 21 to 30, 2026 and the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam will be conducted in April from April 1 to 10, 2026.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Session 1 (January 2026)
|
Online Submission of Application Form
|
October 2025 onwards
|
Dates of Examination
|
Between 21 - 30 January 2026
|
Session 2 (April 2026)
|
Online Submission of Application Form
|
Last week of January 2026 onwards
|
Dates of Examination
|
Between 1 - 10 April 2026
