CBSE Makes 75% Attendance Mandatory, Internal Assessment and 2 Years Study; Official Notice Here

Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has ruled out new regulations for students of classes 10 and 12. The notice dated September 15, 2025 lays down a few developments on the requirements for class 10 and 12 board examinations 2026. This action has been taken to align the curriculum with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
LATEST NEWS | AIBE 20 Notification 2025: When BCI Release the Notification, Check Expected Release Date, Official Link allindiabarexamination.com
CBSE Board Exam 2026 Official Notice
The official notice on the website of CBSE mentions the following guidelines and regulations:
- Candidates must have studied the subject they opted in class 9 for class 10 and class 11 for class 12 board exams. Therefore, the student must have studied the subjects for 2 years to be eligible for the annual exams.
- With utmost consideration, the board has announced that in order to appear for exams and clear the grade, a student must have a minimum of 75% of attendance.
- Internal assessment must be prioritised on the same scale as the written examinations, a vision of NEP 2020. In case a student misses their internal assessment, their results cannot be declared and will be placed in the ‘Essential Repeat’ category.
- The board offers additional subjects in class 10 and 12. The student can opt for two additional subjects in class 10 and one subject in class 12, following which they must study the mentioned subjects for 2 years.
- In case an affiliated school or student has opted for a subject whose infrastructure and/or faculty is incompatible, the students are not allowed to offer such subjects as main or additional subjects.
- If a regular student has been placed in ‘Compartment’ or ‘Essential Repeat’ category, they can reappear as a private candidate to clear their dues.
A student who is not meeting the above conditions is not eligible for examinations in additional subjects in Board examinations as a private candidate.
CBSE Board Examination 2026 NEW Official Notice
LATEST NEWS | XAT 2026: XLRI MBA Mock Test Official Date Released; Check Schedule Here
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation