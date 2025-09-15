CBSE Makes 75% Attendance Mandatory, Internal Assessment and 2 Years Study; Official Notice Here

Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has ruled out new regulations for students of classes 10 and 12. The notice dated September 15, 2025 lays down a few developments on the requirements for class 10 and 12 board examinations 2026. This action has been taken to align the curriculum with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

CBSE Board Exam 2026 Official Notice

The official notice on the website of CBSE mentions the following guidelines and regulations: