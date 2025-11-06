Rubber Board Recruitment 2025: Apply Online For Scientist and others, Check Notification, Salary, Application Process & Other Details

Rubber Board Recruitment 2025: The Rubber Board has released recruitment notification for 51 various posts including Scientist, Systems Assistant, Vigilance Officer and others. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including BE/BTech/Master’s Degree in Remote Sensing/Geology/Physics/Environmental Science/Geography/Disaster Management / Agriculture / Forestry /Horticulture /Geo-informatics with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for this major recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before December 01, 2025 at https://recruitments.rubberboard.org.in You cn getall the crucial details about the Rubber Board recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

Rubber Board Recruitment 2025: Important Dates The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification including the online application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below- Last date of application: December 01, 2025 Rubber Board Recruitment 2025 Vacancies A total of 51 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of different posts including Scientist and others. Discipline-wise vacancy are tabulated below- Scientist A -5

Scientist B -19

Scientist C -5

Assistant Director (Systems) -01

Mechanical Engineer -01

Statistical Inspector -02

Electrician -03

Scientific Assistant -10

Hindi Typist -01

Junior Technical Officer (House Keeping) -01

Junior Technical Officer (AC & Refrigeration) -01

Systems Assistant (Hardware & Networking) -01

Vigilance Officer -01

Rubber Board Posts Notification PDF Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below: Rubber Board 2025 Download PDF What is the Rubber Board 2025 Eligibility and Age Limit? The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates will have to go through the details of the posts wise specific essential qualifications (educational degrees, specializations) as given in the notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.