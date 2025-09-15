DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF & Check Subject Wise Topics

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) announced 1180 Primary Assistant Teacher vacancies for the Directorate of Education and the New Delhi Municipal Council departments. The syllabus for the same has been prescribed in the official notification. DSSSB PRT Syllabus serves as a roadmap for aspiring teachers, outlining essential subjects and topics they must focus on to clear the exam.

Having a thorough understanding of the syllabus is mandatory to identify their strengths and weaknesses, allocate time to high-weightage topics and select the right study materials. To aid you in your preparation, we have outlined the latest DSSSB PRT syllabus for all subjects along with exam pattern and marking scheme here.

DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025 Overview

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for 1180 Primary Assistant Teacher vacancies. The registration process will commence from September 17 and conclude on October 16. Selection of candidates will be based on written exam and document verification. The shortlisted candidates will get a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400.