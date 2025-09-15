RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF & Check Subject Wise Topics

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 15, 2025, 18:50 IST

DSSSB PRT Syllabus comprises six subjects, namely, General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, Numerical Aptitude and concerned subject. Aspirants planning to appear for the DSSSB PRT Exam must check the latest syllabus and exam pattern. Scroll on to know the subject-wise syllabus here.

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) announced 1180 Primary Assistant Teacher vacancies for the Directorate of Education and the New Delhi Municipal Council departments. The syllabus for the same has been prescribed in the official notification. DSSSB PRT Syllabus serves as a roadmap for aspiring teachers, outlining essential subjects and topics they must focus on to clear the exam.

Having a thorough understanding of the syllabus is mandatory to identify their strengths and weaknesses, allocate time to high-weightage topics and select the right study materials. To aid you in your preparation, we have outlined the latest DSSSB PRT syllabus for all subjects along with exam pattern and marking scheme here.

DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025 Overview

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for 1180 Primary Assistant Teacher vacancies. The registration process will commence from September 17 and conclude on October 16. Selection of candidates will be based on written exam and document verification. The shortlisted candidates will get a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400. 


DSSSB Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025

Conducting Body

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Post Name

Assistant Teacher and Primary Teacher

Advertisement No.

05/2025

Total Vacancies

1180

Application Start Date

17 September 2025 (12 Noon)

Application Last Date

16 October 2025 (11:59 PM)

Mode of Application

Online

Qualification

DSSSB PRT 2025 eligibility requires Indian citizenship, a 12th-grade degree with a minimum of 50% marks, B.El.Ed/D.El.Ed, CTET Paper 1

Official Website

dsssbonline.nic.in

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Salary

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 (Level 6, Group B, Non-Gazetted)

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2025

DSSSB has published the DSSSB PRT syllabus, covering various subjects and topics to help candidates prepare effectively. Understanding the syllabus in detail is important for devising a solid preparation strategy. Check the detailed syllabus for all subjects, namely, General awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, English, Hindi and concerned subject. 

DSSSB PRT Exam Pattern

DSSSB PRT is divided into six sections, comprising 200 objective type questions. Aspirants preparing for the exam must know the exam pattern to understand the paper structure and marking scheme.

  • DSSSB PRT is conducted in offline mode.

  • A total of 200 objective type questions are asked in the exam.

  • Each question carries a weightage of one mark each.

  • There is a negative marking of 0.25 mark for every incorrect answer.

DSSSB PRT Exam Pattern

General Awareness

20

20

2 hours

General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability

20

20

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

20

20

English Language

20

20

Hindi Language

20

20

Subject Concerned (MCQs of one mark each from the subject concerned (teaching methodology/ B.El.Ed./D.Ed./ NTT/ JBT, etc.)

100

100

Total

200

200

DSSSB PRT Syllabus PDF

Aspirants can download the DSSSB PRT 2025 syllabus in PDF format from the official website or the direct link provided below. Downloading PRT Teacher Syllabus PDF will help you cover only necessary topics, avoiding you from wasting time on irrelevant ones.

Delhi PRT Teacher Syllabus PDF Download

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise

DSSSB PRT Teacher Syllabus covers several essential areas, starting with Teaching Methodlogy, which evaluates understanding of methods required for teaching. It also focuses on subjects like general awareness, reasoning and numerical aptitude to assess candidates’ aptitude knowledge. Refer to the table to know subject-wise DSSSB PRT Syllabus:

Sections

Topics

General Awareness

  • History

  • Polity

  • Constitution

  • Sports

  • Art & Culture

  • Geography

  • Economics

  • Everyday Science

  • Scientific Research

  • National/ International Organizations/ Institutions, etc.

General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability

  • Analogies

  • Similarities

  • Differences

  • Space visualization

  • Problem-solving

  • Analysis

  • Judgment

  • Decision making

  • Visual memory

  • Discrimination

  • Observation

  • Relationship

  • Concepts

  • Arithmetical reasoning

  • Verbal

  • Figure classification

  • Arithmetical number series

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

  • Simplification

  • Decimals

  • Data Interpretation

  • Fractions

  • L.C.M

  • H.C.F

  • Ratio & Proportion

  • Percentage

  • Average

  • Profit & Loss

  • Discount

  • Simple & Compound Interest

  • Mensuration

  • Time & Work

  • Time & Distance

  • Tables & Graphs

Hindi Language & Comprehension

  • Hindi Comprehension

  • Hindi Grammar

  • Vocabulary

  • Sentence Structure

  • Synonyms

  • Antonyms

  • Correct usage

English Language

Teaching Methodology

  • Concept of growth

  • Domains of Development

  • Understanding Adolescence

  • Role of Primary and Secondary Socialization agencies

  • Theoretical perspectives on Learning -Behaviorism, Cognitivism and Constructivism

  • Factors affecting learning and their implications

  • Planning and Organization of Teaching-Learning,

  • Enhancing Teaching Learning processes: Classroom Observation and Feedback,

  • Reflections and Dialogues as a means of constructivist teaching,

  • Disability,

  • guidance and counselling,

  • Inclusive Education,

  • School Organization and Leaders-hip,

  • NEP-2024

  • Right of Children to free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009,

  • National Policies in education

  • School Curriculum Principles: Perspective, Learning and Knowledge, Curricular Areas

