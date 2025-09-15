DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF & Check Subject Wise Topics

DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) announced 1180 Primary Assistant Teacher vacancies for the Directorate of Education and the New Delhi Municipal Council departments. The syllabus for the same has been prescribed in the official notification. DSSSB PRT Syllabus serves as a roadmap for aspiring teachers, outlining essential subjects and topics they must focus on to clear the exam.
Having a thorough understanding of the syllabus is mandatory to identify their strengths and weaknesses, allocate time to high-weightage topics and select the right study materials. To aid you in your preparation, we have outlined the latest DSSSB PRT syllabus for all subjects along with exam pattern and marking scheme here.
DSSSB PRT Vacancy 2025 Overview
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for 1180 Primary Assistant Teacher vacancies. The registration process will commence from September 17 and conclude on October 16. Selection of candidates will be based on written exam and document verification. The shortlisted candidates will get a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400.
|
DSSSB Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Teacher and Primary Teacher
|
Advertisement No.
|
05/2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
1180
|
Application Start Date
|
17 September 2025 (12 Noon)
|
Application Last Date
|
16 October 2025 (11:59 PM)
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Qualification
|
DSSSB PRT 2025 eligibility requires Indian citizenship, a 12th-grade degree with a minimum of 50% marks, B.El.Ed/D.El.Ed, CTET Paper 1
|
Official Website
|
dsssbonline.nic.in
|
Selection Process
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Salary
|
Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 (Level 6, Group B, Non-Gazetted)
DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2025
DSSSB has published the DSSSB PRT syllabus, covering various subjects and topics to help candidates prepare effectively. Understanding the syllabus in detail is important for devising a solid preparation strategy. Check the detailed syllabus for all subjects, namely, General awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, English, Hindi and concerned subject.
DSSSB PRT Exam Pattern
DSSSB PRT is divided into six sections, comprising 200 objective type questions. Aspirants preparing for the exam must know the exam pattern to understand the paper structure and marking scheme.
-
DSSSB PRT is conducted in offline mode.
-
A total of 200 objective type questions are asked in the exam.
-
Each question carries a weightage of one mark each.
-
There is a negative marking of 0.25 mark for every incorrect answer.
|
DSSSB PRT Exam Pattern
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
2 hours
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
20
|
20
|
English Language
|
20
|
20
|
Hindi Language
|
20
|
20
|
Subject Concerned (MCQs of one mark each from the subject concerned (teaching methodology/ B.El.Ed./D.Ed./ NTT/ JBT, etc.)
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
200
DSSSB PRT Syllabus PDF
Aspirants can download the DSSSB PRT 2025 syllabus in PDF format from the official website or the direct link provided below. Downloading PRT Teacher Syllabus PDF will help you cover only necessary topics, avoiding you from wasting time on irrelevant ones.
Delhi PRT Teacher Syllabus PDF Download
DSSSB PRT Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise
DSSSB PRT Teacher Syllabus covers several essential areas, starting with Teaching Methodlogy, which evaluates understanding of methods required for teaching. It also focuses on subjects like general awareness, reasoning and numerical aptitude to assess candidates’ aptitude knowledge. Refer to the table to know subject-wise DSSSB PRT Syllabus:
|
Sections
|
Topics
|
General Awareness
|
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability
|
|
Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
|
Hindi Language & Comprehension
|
|
English Language
|
|
Teaching Methodology
|
