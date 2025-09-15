RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
List of Top 10 Richest ZIP Codes in the U.S. (2025)

By Ayukta Zisha
Sep 15, 2025, 10:00 EDT

The U.S. ZIP codes reveal wealth, exclusivity, and status, housing the wealthiest earners and luxury properties. From Silicon Valley tech billionaires to Miami beachfront homeowners and the Hamptons' old-world charm, these areas define affluence. The top 10 richest ZIP codes in 2025 include Atherton, California; Fisher Island, Florida; Sagaponack, New York; Sea Island, Georgia; and Water Mill, New York, among others, known for their high property values, privacy, and elite lifestyles.

List of Top 10 Richest ZIP Codes in the U.S. (2025)

Compared to postal addresses, ZIP codes in the United States often reveal a lot more; they are indicative of wealth, exclusivity, and status. The wealthiest ZIP codes in America house the wealthiest earners, luxury real estate properties, and lifestyles defined by privacy, luxury, and prestige. 

The uniqueness of exclusivity is apparent in ZIP codes across America from tech billionaires residing in Silicon Valley to beachfront homeowners in Miami, and the old-world charm of the Hamptons; these are the identities of being affluent in America.

Top 10 Richest ZIP Codes in the U.S.

Here is a list of the top 10 richest ZIP Codes in the U.S., along with the area and state name: 

Rank

ZIP Code

Area / Name

State

1

94027

Atherton

California

2

33109

Fisher Island

Florida

3

11962

Sagaponack

New York

4

31561

Sea Island

Georgia

5

11976

Water Mill

New York

6

83025

Teton Village

Wyoming

7

92657

Newport Coast

California

8

93108

Santa Barbara

California

9

83014

Wilson

Wyoming

10

98039

Medina

Washington

1. ZIP Code: 94027: Atherton, California

3 Best Neighborhoods to Live in Atherton | Blog | Menlo Park Real Estate

Atherton, also in the heart of Silicon Valley, is still the wealthiest ZIP code in the United States.  Tech billionaires and venture capitalists have called this area home. With tree-lined streets, the world-class estates, and incredible privacy create a retreat-like atmosphere.

With the property values peaking at an all-time high level and rare, exclusive neighborhoods, Atherton represents the elite wealth within Silicon Valley's thriving tech corridor.

2. ZIP Code: 33109: Fisher Island, Florida

Fisher Island Miami

Fisher Island, a stone's throw from Miami Beach, Florida, is an ultra-exclusive community that doesn't exist on maps, only accessible by private yacht or ferry from Miami Beach. Fisher Island features mostly luxury condos, private beaches, and a members-only golf club.

Fisher Island boasts some of the highest per capita incomes in the U.S. There are hardly any restrictions on what wealth can buy and own; Fisher Island is a private enclave for the ultra-rich and wealthy.

3. ZIP Code: 11962: Sagaponack, New York

Property in Sagaponack, NY 11963 | Out East

This tiny seaside village within the Hamptons, Sagaponack, is well-known for its multi-million dollar homes and famous residents.

Its rural charm nestled next to the ocean makes it the most desirable summer retreat for the wealthy. Real estate opportunities are limited, driving ZIP code property values into the stratosphere.

4. ZIP Code: 31561: Sea Island, Georgia

Sea Island, Georgia | Destination Highlights | Inspirato

Sea Island is a private, gated resort community found along the southeastern coast of Georgia. Sea Island is known for luxury resorts, golf courses, and Southern charm. It has oceanfront estates and unparalleled privacy.

Its residents enjoy world-class amenities and extensive security. Sea Island has become a favorite retreat for elite business leaders and political figures.

5. ZIP Code: 11976:  Water Mill, New York

Water Mill, NY Homes for Sale & Real Estate | Realtor.com®

Also in the Hamptons, Water Mill has historic charm and proximity to the beach like no other, combined with modern luxury. Water Mill's estates and manicured landscapes attract wealthy seasonal residents. Exclusivity, like Water Mill's, with pristine access, has made it one of New York State's most expensive real estate markets.

