List of Top 10 Richest ZIP Codes in the U.S. (2025)

Compared to postal addresses, ZIP codes in the United States often reveal a lot more; they are indicative of wealth, exclusivity, and status. The wealthiest ZIP codes in America house the wealthiest earners, luxury real estate properties, and lifestyles defined by privacy, luxury, and prestige. The uniqueness of exclusivity is apparent in ZIP codes across America from tech billionaires residing in Silicon Valley to beachfront homeowners in Miami, and the old-world charm of the Hamptons; these are the identities of being affluent in America. Check Out: List of Top 10 Largest Libraries in the U.S. Top 10 Richest ZIP Codes in the U.S. Here is a list of the top 10 richest ZIP Codes in the U.S., along with the area and state name: Rank ZIP Code Area / Name State 1 94027 Atherton California 2 33109 Fisher Island Florida 3 11962 Sagaponack New York 4 31561 Sea Island Georgia 5 11976 Water Mill New York 6 83025 Teton Village Wyoming 7 92657 Newport Coast California 8 93108 Santa Barbara California 9 83014 Wilson Wyoming 10 98039 Medina Washington

1. ZIP Code: 94027: Atherton, California Atherton, also in the heart of Silicon Valley, is still the wealthiest ZIP code in the United States. Tech billionaires and venture capitalists have called this area home. With tree-lined streets, the world-class estates, and incredible privacy create a retreat-like atmosphere. With the property values peaking at an all-time high level and rare, exclusive neighborhoods, Atherton represents the elite wealth within Silicon Valley's thriving tech corridor. 2. ZIP Code: 33109: Fisher Island, Florida Fisher Island, a stone's throw from Miami Beach, Florida, is an ultra-exclusive community that doesn't exist on maps, only accessible by private yacht or ferry from Miami Beach. Fisher Island features mostly luxury condos, private beaches, and a members-only golf club.

Fisher Island boasts some of the highest per capita incomes in the U.S. There are hardly any restrictions on what wealth can buy and own; Fisher Island is a private enclave for the ultra-rich and wealthy. 3. ZIP Code: 11962: Sagaponack, New York This tiny seaside village within the Hamptons, Sagaponack, is well-known for its multi-million dollar homes and famous residents. Its rural charm nestled next to the ocean makes it the most desirable summer retreat for the wealthy. Real estate opportunities are limited, driving ZIP code property values into the stratosphere. 4. ZIP Code: 31561: Sea Island, Georgia Sea Island is a private, gated resort community found along the southeastern coast of Georgia. Sea Island is known for luxury resorts, golf courses, and Southern charm. It has oceanfront estates and unparalleled privacy.