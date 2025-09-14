List of Top 10 Largest Libraries in the U.S.

Libraries are not just houses of books; they are also centers of knowledge, culture, and history. As we know, libraries around the world can be celebrated not only for the size of their collections, but also for their architectural importance, as well as notability in maintaining the intellectual aspects of human civilization. The biggest libraries in the world house millions of books, manuscripts, maps, recordings, and digital archives at the service of researchers, students, and everyone else. These libraries, whether in the United States, Russia, China, and more, illustrate humanity's ever-reaching desire for knowledge. In this article, we will look at the very largest libraries, via the size of their collections (first), and the unique aspects of each library. Check Out: Which is the Largest Library in the USA?

Top 10 Largest Libraries in the U.S. Rank Library Name State Founded 1 Library of Congress Washington, D.C. 1800 2 Boston Public Library Massachusetts 1848 3 Harvard University Library Massachusetts 1638 4 New York Public Library New York 1895 5 University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Library Illinois 1867 6 Yale University Library Connecticut 1701 7 University of California, Berkeley Library California 1868 8 Columbia University Library New York 1754 9 University of Michigan Library Michigan 1838 10 Indiana University Libraries Indiana 1820 1. The Library of Congress (Washington, D.C.) The Library of Congress is the USA's biggest library and the largest library in the world, with more than 173 million items, and has been acting as the research arm of the US Congress since it was established in 1800.

The library collects, preserves, and makes available all types of materials, including books, manuscripts, maps, and film, sometimes from 470 languages. It also has historic items in its collections, such as Jefferson's entire personal library and the Gutenberg bible. It functions as a working research library (with approximately 1,035 researchers currently working at the Library) and a national treasure acting as a cultural heritage institution. The more than 11 million digitized items in its digital collection (many in the public domain) promote a vast volume of knowledge and also serve as a representation of America as a custodian of knowledge. 2. Boston Public Library (Massachusetts) Founded in 1848, the Boston Public Library is the first large free municipal library in the U.S. The library has about 24 million items and is considered to be one of the great research and public library resources in the world.

The historic McKim Building is a cultural landmark for its murals, grand halls, and rare manuscripts. The library offers both scholarly collections for research use and everyday services for the public that combine art, history, and education. The Boston Public Library continues to be a foundation in Boston's intellectual life and an innovator of free access to knowledge. 3. University Library of Harvard University (Massachusetts) The University Library of Harvard University is the oldest library system in the United States, having been founded in 1638, and one of the largest academic collections in the world. Harvard University Library consists of more than 70 individual libraries and houses over 20 million volumes across all areas of discipline. The library supports world-class research and houses rare works, such as some early editions of Shakespeare and historical maps. The US and the world have access to Harvard’s library system, which represents a pinnacle of academic excellence and has fostered generations of thinkers, writers, and innovators through unparalleled access to information.

4. New York Public Library (New York) The New York Public Library was established in 1895 and is an emblematic institution that serves millions of readers and researchers. The flagship library's main branch, located on Fifth Avenue and flanked by marble lion statues named Patience and Fortitude, boasts of over 18 million items. Patrons can access both books and more, in part through the NYPL's research divisions, rare archives, and quality public programs. The NYPL is not strictly a library for New Yorkers but is also an important landmark of cultural significance within the city, appearing countless times throughout film and literature, as well as having vast digital collections that push access through knowledge generations beyond city limits. 5. University of Illinois Urbana The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Library, founded in 1867, is the largest public university library system in the U.S. and provides access to 14+ million volumes to students, faculty, and researchers across the globe.