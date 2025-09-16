Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi University Result 2025 OUT at ralvv.mp.gov.in, Download RALVV UG Marksheet PDF

RALVV Result 2025: Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Vishwavidyalaya (RALVV) has recently declared the 1st year results for various UG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, BHSc and other exams. Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Vishwavidyalaya Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- ralvv.mp.gov.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ralvv.mp.gov.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the RALVV result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.
Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Vishwavidyalaya Results 2025
As per the latest update, Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Vishwavidyalaya released annual results for various UG programs. The students can check their RALVV results on the official website of the University- ralvv.mp.gov.in.
Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi University Result 2025
Steps to Check RALVV Results 2025
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, BHSc and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RALVV results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ralvv.mp.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ link available there.
Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.
Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on ‘Get Result’.
Step 5: The Result PDF will appear, check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Vishwavidyalaya Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Vishwavidyalaya Results 2025 for various semester examinations.
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|
BA 1st Year March 2025 Exam
|
September 15, 2025
|Click here
|
BSc 1st Year March 2025 Exam
|
September 15, 2025
|
BCom 1st Year March 2025 Exam
|
September 15, 2025
|
BBA 1st Year March 2025 Exam
|
September 15, 2025
|
BCA 1st Year March 2025 Exam
|
September 15, 2025
|
BHSc 1st Year March 2025 Exam
|
September 15, 2025
Highlights of Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Vishwavidyalaya
Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Vishwavidyalaya is located in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It is a state university established in 2024.
Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Vishwavidyalaya offers UG and PG courses in various departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Mathematical Science, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Life Sciences, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Social Sciences.
Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Vishwavidyalaya: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Vishwavidyalaya
|
Established
|
2024
|
Location
|
Sagar, Madhya Pradesh
|
RALVV Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
Gender
|
Co-ed
