NCERT Book for Class 8 Social Science PDF (2025-26) - Download New Edition Here

NCERT Class 8 Social Science Book PDF - This article provides chapter-wise PDF downloads for the NCERT Class 8 Social Science Book “Exploring Society and Beyond”, aligning with the latest syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. Students can conveniently download the complete textbook by accessing the provided link. This resource aims to support students in their studies by offering easy access to the required academic material. Download the chapterwise PDF from the link given below in the table. NCERT Class 8 Social Science Textbook Changed? The NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) has introduced significant changes to the Class 8 Social Science textbook, "Exploring Society: India and Beyond," as part of the new curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The key changes in the book include:

The new textbook has combined history, geography, economics, and civics into a single volume, following a thematic approach.

The revised history curriculum reframes the Delhi Sultanate and Mughal periods, highlighting what the book terms "history's darker period."

It also includes a specific section, " A Note on Some Darker Periods in History", which advises students to view history objectively, without blaming present-day individuals for past events..

A substantial new chapter has been added on the "Rise of the Marathas, " focusing on the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha Empire.

NCERT has also introduced the new NEP 2020 competency-based curriculum, which is a six-week bridge program for students entering Class 8. NCERT Class 8 Social Science Book - Chapterwise PDF

Theme B: Tapestry of the Past Chapter 2: Reshaping India's Political Map - This chapter explores how India's political boundaries have changed over time, from ancient kingdoms to the modern nation-state. It discusses the key events and forces that led to the shifting of political control across the subcontinent, offering a broad historical perspective on the country's evolution. Chapter 3: The Rise of the Marathas - This chapter analyzes the origins of the Maratha Empire, their military strategies, and their socio-political significance. It details how the Marathas rose to power and established a significant force in 18th-century India, challenging the existing political order. Chapter 4: The Colonial Era in India - This chapter covers the beginning of British colonial rule and its profound impact on Indian society and economy. It examines how a trading company, the British East India Company, gradually gained political control and the far-reaching economic, social, and cultural changes that ensued.

Theme D: Governance and Democracy Chapter 5: Universal Franchise and India's Electoral System - This chapter explains the concept of universal adult franchise and the functioning of India's electoral system. It explores how citizens have the right to vote to elect their representatives and how this process forms the foundation of India's democratic government. Chapter 6: The Parliamentary System - Legislature and Executive This chapter details the structure and functions of India's parliamentary system of government. It explains the roles of the Legislature (Parliament) and the Executive (Council of Ministers) and how they work together to make and implement laws. Theme E: Economic Life Around Us Chapter 7: Factors of Production - This chapter introduces the fundamental concepts of economics, focusing on the four factors of production: land, labor, capital, and entrepreneurship. It explains how these elements are essential for creating goods and services and driving economic activity.