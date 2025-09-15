School Holiday on 16th September 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Weather Alerts

School Holiday 16 September 2025: September’s relentless rains continue to disrupt life in many regions. In states like Maharashtra (Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad) and parts of Telangana, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy showers with thunderstorms and strong winds. This has left parents and students waiting anxiously for school holiday updates for September 16, 2025, as local authorities may announce last-minute closures depending on conditions. However, it is important to note that there are no festival-related school holidays across India on this date, and in most states, schools are expected to function as usual. Check this article for the latest state-wise updates on weather alerts and school holiday announcements. Is September 16, 2025, a National Holiday? No, September 16 is not a gazetted holiday in India. Schools in major states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are expected to remain open. The next significant nationwide school holidays will fall later this month during Durga Puja, Saptami, Ashtami, and Dussehra celebrations.

State-Wise Updates on School Holidays & Weather Disruptions Maharashtra: Heavy Rainfall May Lead to Closures Several cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Raigad in the state, are witnessing continuous rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange and Red alerts in multiple districts, warning of heavy showers, thunderstorms, and winds up to 30–40 kmph.On September 15, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) did not declare a holiday for Mumbai schools, but parents remain on alert as weather conditions worsen. In Pune, many schools in Hadapsar and surrounding areas declared a holiday on September 15 due to overnight rainfall.

As of now, there is no official confirmation for school holidays on September 16, but last-minute closures may be announced depending on local conditions.

Keep checking official school WhatsApp groups and circulars.

Stay in touch with school authorities before stepping out in the morning.

Telangana: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several districts in Telangana. While no official holiday has been announced yet, parents should monitor updates from schools and authorities. Heavy rain likely in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds forecast across all 33 districts.

No school closure declared as of now. Tamil Nadu: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Several Districts The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next few days. While no official school holiday has been announced yet, parents should remain alert for local updates. The alert covers six districts on Monday, expanding to seven districts on Tuesday (Sept 16): Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Vellore, and Tiruvannamalai.

On Wednesday, alerts will extend to 22 districts, and on Thursday to 11 districts.

Schools are expected to remain open unless local authorities announce closures in affected areas.