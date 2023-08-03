Independence Day 15th August Essay in English for School Students 

Independence Day celebration begins with the hoisting of the national flag by the Prime Minister at the Red Fort in Delhi, followed by patriotic celebrations all across the nation. Independence Day is the time to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and leaders who laid their lives for our freedom. Independence Day reminds us of our commitment to the growth and progress of Mother India.

Independence Day celebration is to remind us of Indian values - unity in diversity. It marks the time to rekindle the spirit of nationalism and contribute to the growth and development of our beloved country.

India got its freedom in 1947 but the fight for independence was long and arduous led by eminent leaders and freedom fighters who laid their lives and inspired millions of Indians to rise against colonial oppression. Independence Day serves as a reminder of such sacrifices of our forefathers. It reminds us to cherish our freedom and work towards the betterment of the nation.

The entire nation comes together to celebrate this day. The Honourable Prime Minister hosts the Indian tricolour at the Red Fort in New Delhi followed by guest addresses, military parades, etc. All across the country, state officials and other leaders unfurl the Indian flag, sing patriotic songs and conduct cultural events that renew our sense of unity and pride.

