Independence Day 15th August Essay in English for School Students 

Independence Day Essay in English: 15th August 1947 was the first Independence Day of the land we call Mother India and on August 15, 2023, we are celebrating the 77th Independence Day of India. The air of freedom we breathe today is because of our ancestors who fought for centuries to get us this freedom. We have come a long way from being a British colony to being one of the largest democracies of the world. This celebration of freedom is observed with patriotism and enthusiasm all across the nation. Special eagerness is seen in school students - the future of this nation. Schools all across the country celebrate the occasion with fervour and essay writing, speech competitions, drama, song and dance programs are conducted to instil patriotism in these developing minds.
In this article, we have curated and compiled the 15th August Independence Day essay in English for school students. These essays range from 100 to 500 words. We have also provided extra content for students who wish to elongate the content or modify any part of it. Additionally, there are also the TOP essay writing tips for students so that they can learn to write the most amazing essay on any occasion.
Also Read - Speech on Independence Day 2023 in English for School Students and Children
Tips to Write Essays for School Students
- Keep your introduction interesting with quotes, sayings, slogans, etc. to instantly connect with your reader.
- Stick to the word limit given beforehand. In general, 300 words is a good length for a middle-school essay.
- Use simple language with correct grammar else the meaning of your essay will be lost.
- Do not end your essay abruptly. Have a proper conclusion.
- Include a strong and heart-touching saying, slogan or quote to leave your mark.
Most importantly, ensure that your Independence Day essay in English is factual and there is no false, unverified information.
Refer to an authentic source, such as Jagran Josh, to get verified information.
Independence Day Essay in English for School Students
|
Independence Day Essay in English in 100 Words
|
Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge - Chandra Shekhar Azad
August 15, 2023, is the 77th Independence Day of India from British Colonial rule. It is a historical day and a symbol of the dedication and unity amongst our countrymen.
Independence Day celebration begins with the hoisting of the national flag by the Prime Minister at the Red Fort in Delhi, followed by patriotic celebrations all across the nation. Independence Day is the time to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and leaders who laid their lives for our freedom. Independence Day reminds us of our commitment to the growth and progress of Mother India.
Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!
|
Independence Day Essay in English in 200 Words
|
"Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it" - Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Independence Day, celebrated on 15th August, is one of the most important days in Indian history. August 15th 2023 marks the 77th years of our country's freedom from British colonial rule.
The entire nation comes together to celebrate this day. The Honourable Prime Minister hosts the Indian tricolour at the Red Fort in New Delhi followed by guest addresses, military parades, etc. All across the country, state officials and other leaders unfurl the Indian flag, sing patriotic songs and conduct cultural events that renew our sense of unity and pride.
India got its freedom in 1947 but the fight for independence was long and arduous led by eminent leaders and freedom fighters who laid their lives and inspired millions of Indians to rise against colonial oppression. Independence Day serves as a reminder of such sacrifices of our forefathers. It reminds us to cherish our freedom and work towards the betterment of the nation.
Independence Day celebration is to remind us of Indian values - unity in diversity. It marks the time to rekindle the spirit of nationalism and contribute to the growth and development of our beloved country.
Vande Mataram!
|
Independence Day Essay in English in 500 Words
|
“Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high,
Into that heaven of freedom my Lord, let my country awake.” - Rabindranath Tagore
Independence Day has a cherished place in the hearts of every Indian marked with the triumph of unity, resilience, and the undying spirit of its people. It reminds us of the hard-earned freedom from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947, through decades of torture, oppression, war and sacrifices. It marks the beginning of a new era in India's history.
The journey towards independence was tough, spanning decades of relentless struggle and sacrifices. While the activities of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and Sarojini Naidu need no light, the nation gained its independence because of the sacrifices of all its countrymen who fought for a bright future of the coming generations.
The Independence Day Celebrations commence with our Prime Minister hoisting the Indian national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi with a simultaneous national anthem and a twenty-one-gun salute. This grand ceremony is attended by several government officials, foreign dignitaries, school students and numerous other citizens who gather to witness this patriotic occasion.
Post the flag hoisting, the honourable Prime Minister addresses the nation reflecting upon the achievements of the nation in the past year and laying out the nation’s vision for the coming years. Various vibrant cultural programs and parades showcase India's diverse heritage and unity while the wind of freedom caresses the tricolour.
The celebration of Independence Day resonates deeply throughout the nation. From the national capital and state capitals to the nooks and corners of India, Independence Day celebrations are held with love for the nation and commitment towards a better future. The tricolour is hoisted in government offices and private firms, schools and colleges. Children are seen going around proudly with the Indian flags in their hands. It serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the valiant freedom fighters, who fought tirelessly for the nation's liberation. It instils a deep sense of pride and patriotism among Indians, urging them to protect and cherish their hard-earned freedom and contribute towards the country's progress.
But the essence of Independence Day celebrations goes beyond the jubilant celebrations. Independence Day evokes a deep reflection amongst the young and old in the county about the challenges that our forefathers faced and the ones that lie ahead of us.
It is not merely a holiday. Independence Day is not just a day of commemoration and celebration but a renewal of our commitment to swaraj and nation-building. It inspires Indians to never let go of their spirit of unity, equality, and communal harmony.
On the 77th Independence Day of India, let us all remember the strength that lies in our unity and the power of collective efforts. Together, we can build a country that remains true to its democratic principles, embraces its diversity, and continues to march towards progress and prosperity. Together, we can build a country where the minds of its countrymen are fear-less and their heads are held high.
Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!
Interesting Facts about the Independence Day of India
- On August 15, 1947, Indians did not have an official national anthem.
- Lord Mountbatten chose August 15, 1947, as India’s Independence Day because it matches with the date of Japan’s surrender to the Allied Forces after World War II on August 15, 1945.
- The Indian tricolour is symbolic of India’s diversity. The saffron colour in the Indian flag represents the strength and courage of the country. The white colour in the middle indicates peace and truth. The blue dharma chakra in the middle of the white band has 24 strokes and it symbolises constant development. The green colour shows the fertility, growth and auspiciousness of the land.
- August 15, 2023 is the 77th Independence Day of India.
- Meanwhile, 15th August 2023 is the 76th Year Anniversary of Independent India.