Independence Day Poem in English: 15th August is just around the corner and we are excited to celebrate the freedom of our motherland with heart-touching and sweet 15th August poetry in English. Check this article's short Independence Day poems for kids and school students.

Independence Day 15 August Poems in English for School Children

Independence Day Poem in English: August 15 is one of the most critical days in the history of our nation because on this day, India attained freedom from the 200 years of British colonial rule. It was on this day, back in 1947, that India gained independence from the clutches of the oppressive British regime. On 15th August 2023, we celebrate the 77th Independence Day of India. The whole nation comes together as one to commemorate this celebration of democracy and freedom. All countrymen are drenched in the spirit of patriotism. All schools, colleges, government and private organisations and other institutions celebrate the day by unfurling the triclour, singing the national anthem and singing, and dancing in cultural bliss. In this article, we have created and compiled together some easy, sweet and heart-touching Independence Day Poems in English. You can use these to connect with your audience and also take inspiration from these short poems to create your own short Independence Day poem.

Independence Day Poems in English for Kids

These are some short, famous poems about the Independence Day of India:

Short Independence Day Poem 1

By Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

"Mother, I bow to thee!

Rich with thy hurrying streams,

Bright with thy orchard gleams,

Cool with thy winds of delight,

Dark fields waving, Mother of might,

Mother free......."

Also Check: Speech on Independence Day 2023 in English for School Students and Children

Short Independence Day Poem 2

By P Yogananda Tagore

Not where the musk of happiness blows,

Not where darkness and fears never tread;

Not in the homes of perpetual smiles,

Nor in the heaven of a land of prosperity

Would I be born

If I must put on mortal garb once more.

Also Check: Independence Day Short Speech in English 2023 for School Students

Short Independence Day Poem 3

By Rabindranath Tagore

Where The Mind Is Without Fear

Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high

Where knowledge is free

Where the world has not been broken up into fragments

By narrow domestic walls

Where words come out from the depth of truth

Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection

Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way

Into the dreary desert sand of dead habit

Where the mind is led forward by thee

Into ever-widening thought and action

Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.

Short Independence Day Poem 4

By Sarojini Naidu

“Is there ought you need that my hands withhold,

Rich gifts of raiment or grain or gold?

Lo ! I have flung to the East and the West

Priceless treasures torn from my breast,

And yielded the sons of my stricken womb

To the drum-beats of the duty, the sabers of doom…..”

The Gift of India

Short Independence Day Poem 5

By Pragya Sagar, Jagran Josh

In the land of the brave and free,

We celebrate with joy and glee.

With courage and strength, we stand tall,

Together, united, one and all.

We honour those who fought with might,

To keep our land a shining light.

On this day, we sing and cheer,

Freedom's echo is loud and clear.

Our nation's re-birth, let us rejoice,

With laughter, love, and a cheerful voice.

Saffron, white and green, our colours bright,

The light in the darkest night.

Happy Independence Day, hooray!

Let's cherish freedom every day.

Short Independence Day Poem 6

By Pragya Sagar, Jagran Josh

On this day, we proudly stand,

A nation strong.

With hearts so free, and spirits high,

We raise our flag up to the sky.

With gratitude, we remember those,

Who fought for us, against colonial foes.

Their courage, their sacrifice we hold,

In stories passed, and tales retold.

From 2-year-old to 80-year-old,

Indians sing Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day Poems in English

Related: Independence Day 15th August Essay in English for School Students

Independence Day Poems in English Sample 1

By Dr John Celes

Awaken Indians! Wake up fast!

India is free tonight, at last!

Our freedom struggle is now off;

’Tis time to breathe afree, smile, laugh.

The Indian tricolor flies high;

Much life was lost; many did die;

Hail freedom-fighters’ sacrifice;

From now onwards, we must be wise.

Our people’s power is at peak;

Just peace and harmony, we seek;

Our differences within should go;

Tryst with Destiny’s on show!

Remember all the leaders great;

Let love replace internal hate;

A billion strong people’s work-force

Is bound to prosper, and on course.

Our Indian leaders deserve praise;

We are a democratic race;

A hefty blood-price, we have paid;

Bharat, our homeland – we have made.

’Tis time to labor and to toil;

We have to burn the mid-night oil;

Our love for country must be prime;

We Indians can make life sublime.

Oh, listen to our Mother’s call!

Let youth remain in dreams quite tall;

United we can stall our foes;

Across the land, our Anthem goes.

Oh, sing aloud, dear Indians now!

Be proud and spread our nation’s love;

We must all strive to live in peace;

But peace cannot be got with ease.

Let Indians give up all divides;

In integrity, heart abides;

Detect the enemies within;

Through perseverance, we can win.

Today, let’s pray for lives all lost;

Our freedom came at heavy cost;

Let’s stay united on this soil;

Let’s share our love and always toil.

Vande Mataram! Bharat ki Jaye!

Independence Day Poems in English Sample 2

By Dr John Celes

My sleep got disturbed, thrice that day;

I could not sleep tho’ a holiday;

My mind was filled with thoughts unclear;

I got up in the morn, much earlier;

‘Twas India’s Independence Day!

Thunder, lightning filled the night’s Sky;

The day much overcast did fly;

The Rain was just a drizzle that day;

Wetted the ground of mud and clay;

‘Twas 15th of August, a rainy day.

The pea-birds howled and groaned that night;

The Rain made them shiver with fright;

Though ten, it looked like six in the morn;

The Sun behind the clouds had gone;

The Sky ground-glass remained that day.

The leaky tap-waters that fell,

Raised wavelets, ploppy-toned and swell;

Rain-drops on cables looked like pearls;

Dropped, formed again, enticing souls;

It looked it would rain long that day.

Rain-drops hanging beneath fir-twigs;

Glittered in the scarce light like figs;

The whole tree was aglow, alit;

A thing of beauty, don’t miss it!

The Sky looked like a barred-white board!

A frail, brown-skinned, bony human,

With sack on head, bent-back, he ran!

The Indian was agonizing!

Tho’ people keep sermonizing!

Fifty years after Independence!

What good was done for the common-man?