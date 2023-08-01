Speech on Independence Day 2023 in English for School Students and Children

Respected principal, teachers, judges and my dear friends, today, as we gather to commemorate the 76th Independence Day of India, our hearts are filled with emotions of gratitude, pride, and determination. On this historic day, we pay tribute to the brave souls who laid down their lives and fought valiantly for the freedom we cherish today. I extend a warm welcome to all gathered here to celebrate this glorious celebration. As we celebrate 76 years of Independent and Incredible India, I extend heartfelt congratulations to everyone here. August 15th holds immense significance for every Indian, whether residing within India or abroad. It is a day of immense pride and patriotism as the Indian flag flies high in the blue sky at our homes and schools. As we raise the tricolour, let us pay homage to the brave freedom fighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in the struggle for independence. India, the world's largest democracy, showcases the successful celebration of a rich cultural heritage and civilisation. Today, I extend my deepest gratitude to all those who have contributed to the growth, peace, and prosperity of our nation, fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of millions of Indians. On the 77th independence of India, let us solemnly promise to contribute to our country's progress, uphold its dignity, and safeguard its values. Let us ensure to walk on the path of the freedom fighters and stay responsible, seek knowledge and become dedicated citizens committed to defending our nation against any challenges. Together, we must strive to build and develop our country, making it the greatest in the world. Let us embrace our roles as responsible citizens in a democratic nation and work towards its successful leadership. Let us cherish this occasion of national pride and move forward with determination and unity towards a brighter and prosperous India. Jai Hind! Happy Independence Day!