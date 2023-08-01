Speech on Independence Day 2023 in English for School Students and Children

Independence Day Speech in English: On August 15, 2023, India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day, honouring the sacrifices of its freedom fighters who fought for freedom from British rule. 15th August in India is marked with nationwide flag hoisting in schools, offices, and government agencies to showcase national pride. Independence Day celebrations reflect immense enthusiasm and patriotism, reaffirming India's dedication to building an inclusive and strong nation for future generations. Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, the government encourages citizens to bring the Indian flag home through the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign. Various activities, including speech contests, are held in schools and workplaces to celebrate the nation's freedom. Delivering a speech on Independence Day in your school is a matter of pride. The 76th Independence Day speech should highlight the significance of unity, diversity, and progress, emphasising the country's commitment to democratic values and principles. In this article, we have brought you an Independence Day Speech in English for students. These short as well as long speeches can be used in school assemblies, speech competitions, etc.
Please note: On August 15, 2023, India will celebrate 76 years of freedom and it will be the 77th Independence Day for the nation.
Independence Day Speech 2023 in English for School Students
Respected principal, teachers, judges and my dear friends, today, as we gather to commemorate the 76th Independence Day of India, our hearts are filled with emotions of gratitude, pride, and determination. On this historic day, we pay tribute to the brave souls who laid down their lives and fought valiantly for the freedom we cherish today. I extend a warm welcome to all gathered here to celebrate this glorious celebration. As we celebrate 76 years of Independent and Incredible India, I extend heartfelt congratulations to everyone here.
August 15th holds immense significance for every Indian, whether residing within India or abroad. It is a day of immense pride and patriotism as the Indian flag flies high in the blue sky at our homes and schools. As we raise the tricolour, let us pay homage to the brave freedom fighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in the struggle for independence.
India, the world's largest democracy, showcases the successful celebration of a rich cultural heritage and civilisation. Today, I extend my deepest gratitude to all those who have contributed to the growth, peace, and prosperity of our nation, fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of millions of Indians.
On the 77th independence of India, let us solemnly promise to contribute to our country's progress, uphold its dignity, and safeguard its values. Let us ensure to walk on the path of the freedom fighters and stay responsible, seek knowledge and become dedicated citizens committed to defending our nation against any challenges.
Together, we must strive to build and develop our country, making it the greatest in the world. Let us embrace our roles as responsible citizens in a democratic nation and work towards its successful leadership.
Let us cherish this occasion of national pride and move forward with determination and unity towards a brighter and prosperous India.
Jai Hind! Happy Independence Day!
Easy Independence Day Speech in English for Kids
Respected principal, teachers, judges and my dear friends, today, we gather here to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of our India - Bharat - Hindustan. This special occasion has filled our hearts with pride and gratitude for the sacrifices of our freedom fighters who fought bravely for our liberty.
15th August 2023 marks the 76th anniversary of the liberation of our nation from British colonial rule. The British ruled our nation for 200 years. They had come to India for trade and commerce but instead, they looted India and exploited its people. India became an independent country on August 15, 1947, because our ancestors fought for centuries.
Indian Independence Day is not just a day of joy and happiness. Our courageous and selfless freedom fighters fought year after year, generation after generation, to get back our freedom. Therefore, this is also a day to remember those who laid down their lives for India’s independent future. Today is the day to pledge that we will stay committed, dedicated and loyal to Mother India.
Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!
