School & Boards
College Admission
Govt Jobs Alert & Prep
Exams
Current Affairs
General Knowledge
Careers
Videos
Education News
Quiz & Mock Tests
Ebooks
Results
हिन्दी
Jagran TV
Jagran Play
View All Categories
School
Colleges
GK
SRM University
CFA Institute
Jobs
Exams
Results
Current Affairs
JEE
MBA
News
Mock Test
Career Counselling
हिन्दी
CBSE
Web Stories
Home
ARTICLE
School Life
Updated:
Related Categories
In School
Education News
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Related Stories
Trending:
Indian Post GDS 6th Merit List 2023
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023
AFCAT Admit Card 2023
Rajasthan Police Constable Vacancy 2023
Latest Education News
Who is Alexei Navalny? The man who is sentenced to 19 more years in jail by a Russian court?
5 hrs ago
Friendship Day 2023: Friendship Building Activities for Elementary Students
5 hrs ago
CG Pre B.Ed Result 2023 Out: Download Pre DeElEd and Other Exam Marks, Merit List, Final Answer Key Here
5 hrs ago
NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 9, Financial Management
7 hrs ago
On This Day Back Then: Independence Day History - What Happened on August 4? Check Historical Events
7 hrs ago
On This Day Back Then: Independence Day History - What Happened on August 3? Check Historical Events
7 hrs ago
On This Day Back Then: Independence Day History - What Happened on August 2? Check Historical Events
8 hrs ago
On This Day Back Then: Independence Day History - What happened on August 1? Check Historical Events
8 hrs ago
What is meant by a Privilege Motion? Understand the concept of privilege motion completely
8 hrs ago
Financial Statements Class 11 MCQs: CBSE Accountancy Chapter 8 Financial Statements I Multiple Choice Questions
8 hrs ago
CBSE Judiciary Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Indian Constitution at Work Chapter 6
8 hrs ago
कौन हैं भारत के टॉप 5 शतरंज खिलाड़ी? जानें
8 hrs ago
Current Affairs Quiz: August 04 2023- India's No.1 Chess Player
8 hrs ago
Current Affairs One Liners: August 04 2023- Ajay Kumar Bhalla
8 hrs ago
CTET Syllabus 2023: Paper 1, Paper 2 Exam Pattern PDF Download
8 hrs ago
IISc Bangalore Invites Applications for INUP Hands-on Training Programme; Apply Here
8 hrs ago
Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find a Lizard in the Bathroom in 6 Seconds!
8 hrs ago
Gujarat University LLB final merit list 2023 for round 1 declared, check allotment result here
9 hrs ago
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our
Privacy Policy
and
Cookie Policy
.
Accept
Just Now
Who is Alexei Navalny? The man who is sentenced to 19 more years in jail by a Russian court?
5 hrs ago
Friendship Day 2023: Friendship Building Activities for Elementary Students
5 hrs ago
CG Pre B.Ed Result 2023 Out: Download Pre DeElEd and Other Exam Marks, Merit List, Final Answer Key Here
5 hrs ago
NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Business Studies Chapter 9, Financial Management
7 hrs ago
On This Day Back Then: Independence Day History - What Happened on August 4? Check Historical Events
7 hrs ago
On This Day Back Then: Independence Day History - What Happened on August 3? Check Historical Events
7 hrs ago
On This Day Back Then: Independence Day History - What Happened on August 2? Check Historical Events
8 hrs ago
On This Day Back Then: Independence Day History - What happened on August 1? Check Historical Events
8 hrs ago
What is meant by a Privilege Motion? Understand the concept of privilege motion completely
8 hrs ago
Financial Statements Class 11 MCQs: CBSE Accountancy Chapter 8 Financial Statements I Multiple Choice Questions
8 hrs ago
CBSE Judiciary Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Indian Constitution at Work Chapter 6
8 hrs ago
कौन हैं भारत के टॉप 5 शतरंज खिलाड़ी? जानें
8 hrs ago
Current Affairs Quiz: August 04 2023- India's No.1 Chess Player
8 hrs ago
Current Affairs One Liners: August 04 2023- Ajay Kumar Bhalla
8 hrs ago
CTET Syllabus 2023: Paper 1, Paper 2 Exam Pattern PDF Download
8 hrs ago
IISc Bangalore Invites Applications for INUP Hands-on Training Programme; Apply Here
8 hrs ago
Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find a Lizard in the Bathroom in 6 Seconds!
8 hrs ago
Gujarat University LLB final merit list 2023 for round 1 declared, check allotment result here
9 hrs ago
CBSE Legislature Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Indian Constitution at Work Chapter 5
3 hrs ago
BHEL Admit Card 2023 OUT: जारी हुए इंजीनियर और एग्जीक्यूटिव ट्रेनी परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड , ये रहा डायरेक्ट लिंक
1 hour ago
Result Updates
NIOS Board 10th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 26, 2023
NIOS Board 12th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 26, 2023
Click here to Check JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 19, 2023
Manipur Board HSLC Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 15, 2023
For more results,
click here
Home
Web Stories
Mock Tests
Trending
Results