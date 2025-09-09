UK Board Class 12 History Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

UK Board Class 12 History Syllabus 2025-26: Want to get the latest Uttarakhand Board Class 12th History syllabus? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Students can refer to this article to access the revised syllabus, along with the marking scheme, important chapters, and their corresponding weightage. Check the full article here.
|
S.No.
|
Part
|
Marks
|
1
|
Themes in Indian History Part—I
|
25
|
2
|
Themes in Indian History Part—II
|
25
|
3
|
Themes in Indian History Part—III
|
25
|
4
|
Map
|
5
|
Total
|
80
|
Themes in Indian History
|
Part-I
|
25 Marks
|
Sr No.
|
Theme Title
|
Marks
|
1
|
Bricks, Beads and Bones: The Harappa Civilisation
|
25
|
2
|
Kings, Farmers and Towns
Early States and Economies (c.600 BCE 600 CE)
|
3
|
Kingship, Caste and class
Early Societies (c. 600 BCE600 CE)
|
4
|
Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings
Cultural Developments (c. 600 BCE 600 CE)
|
Themes in Indian History
|
Part-II
|
25 marks
|
5
|
Through the eyes of Travellers
Perceptions of Society (c. tenth to seventeenth centuries)
|
6
|
Bhakti-Sufi Traditions
Changes in Religious Beliefs and Devotional Texts (c. eighth to eighteenth centuries)
|
25
|
7
|
An Imperial Capital – Vijayanagar (c. fourteenth to sixteenth centuries)
|
8
|
Peasants, zamindars and the States Agrarian Society and the Mughal
Empire (c. sixteenth-seventeenth centuries)
|
Themes in Indian History Part-III
|
25 marks
|
9
|
Colonialism and The Countryside
Exploring Official Archives
|
25
|
10
|
Rebels and Raj
1857 Revolt and its Representations
|
11
|
Mahatma Gandhi and the National Movement
Civil Disobedience and Beyond
|
12
|
Framing of the Constitution
The Beginning of a New Era
|
Including the Map work of the related Themes
|
5
|
Theory Total
|
80
|
Project Work
|
20
|
TOTAL
|
100
The maps available on the official website of Govt., of India may be used.
