UK Board Class 12 History Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

By Akshita Jolly
Sep 9, 2025, 17:56 IST

UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has made available the latest syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 for Class 12. Students can check and download the syllabus PDF for FREE. 

UK Board Class 12 History Syllabus 2025-26: Want to get the latest Uttarakhand Board Class 12th History syllabus? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Students can refer to this article to access the revised syllabus, along with the marking scheme, important chapters, and their corresponding weightage. Check the full article here. 

Also, check: UK Board Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

Check the full syllabus here, and also download the syllabus PDF link for FREE.

S.No.

Part

Marks

1

Themes in Indian History Part—I

25

2

Themes in Indian History Part—II

25

3

Themes in Indian History Part—III

25

4

Map

5
 

Total

80

 

Themes in Indian History

Part-I

25 Marks
 

Sr No.

Theme Title

Marks

1

Bricks, Beads and Bones: The Harappa Civilisation

25

2

Kings, Farmers and Towns

Early States and Economies (c.600 BCE 600 CE)

3

Kingship, Caste and class

Early Societies (c. 600 BCE600 CE)

4

Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings

Cultural Developments (c. 600 BCE 600 CE)
 

Themes in Indian History

Part-II

  

25 marks

5

Through the eyes of Travellers

Perceptions of Society (c. tenth to seventeenth centuries)

  

6

Bhakti-Sufi Traditions

Changes in Religious Beliefs and Devotional Texts (c. eighth to eighteenth centuries)

25

7

An Imperial Capital – Vijayanagar (c. fourteenth to sixteenth centuries)

8

Peasants, zamindars and the States Agrarian Society and the Mughal

Empire (c. sixteenth-seventeenth centuries)

 

Themes in Indian History Part-III

25 marks

9

Colonialism and The Countryside

Exploring Official Archives

25

10

Rebels and Raj

1857 Revolt and its Representations

  

11

Mahatma Gandhi and the National Movement

Civil Disobedience and Beyond

  

12

Framing of the Constitution

The Beginning of a New Era

  
 

Including the Map work of the related Themes

5
 

Theory Total

80
 

Project Work

20
 

TOTAL

100

The maps available on the official website of Govt., of India may be used.

To get the full syllabus in detail, students can check the link below: 

Direct Link: 

